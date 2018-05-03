Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

"We began 2018 with a solid first quarter," said Jack Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of HMH. "We remain focused on the execution of our strategy, which includes three main pillars - enhancing and extending our core business, developing integrated solutions, and achieving operational excellence. As we look ahead to the future, we are excited about our prospects for growth."

Joe Abbott, Chief Financial Officer of HMH added, "While the first quarter has historically been a small contributor to our annual results, we are encouraged by our early performance this year. The solid start, combined with our expectations for the remainder of 2018, gives us confidence in the outlook we provided in February."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results:

Net Sales: HMH reported net sales of $220 million for the first quarter of 2018, down $2 million compared to $222 million in the same quarter of 2017. The net sales decrease was driven by a $2 million decrease in our Education segment, partially offset by a slight increase in our Trade Publishing segment. Within our Education segment, the decrease was primarily due to lower Core Solutions sales, which declined by $4 million from $65 million in 2017 to $61 million in 2018. The primary drivers of the decrease in our Core Solutions sales were anticipated lower net sales of Reading programs in the third year of California's English Language Arts adoption as well as the non-recurrence of the $5 million one-time fee we recognized in 2017 in connection with the expiration of a distribution agreement. Partially offsetting the decrease in our Core Solutions net sales were greater sales from our Extension businesses, which primarily consist of our Heinemann brand, intervention, supplemental and assessment products as well as professional services. Extension businesses net sales for the current period increased $2 million from $120 million in 2017 to $122 million in 2018 primarily driven by higher Heinemann net sales. The primary driver of the increase in our Heinemann net sales was sales of the Fountas & Pinnell Classroom product, which was introduced in the third quarter of 2017. Within our Trade Publishing segment, the increase was primarily due to higher licensing income along with print titles sales such as the Instant Pot series and Whole30 series.

Billings: HMH reported billings of $182 million for the first quarter of 2018, a decline of $2 million compared to $184 million in the same quarter of 2017. Education and Trade Publishing segment billings for the first quarter of 2018 were $145 million and $37 million, respectively, compared with $148 million and $36 million, respectively, for the same period in 2017. The primary drivers of the decrease in billings in our Education segment were lower Core Solutions billings, which declined by $10 million due to anticipated lower billings of Reading programs in the third year of California's English Language Arts adoption as well as the non-recurrence of the $5 million one-time fee we recognized in 2017 in connection with the expiration of a distribution agreement. Partially offsetting the decrease in Core Solutions billings was billings growth of $7 million from our Extensions businesses, driven by growth in Heinemann and professional services. Trade Publishing segment billings increase was driven by higher licensing income along with print titles such as the Whole 30 series and the Instant Pot series.

Cost of Sales: Overall cost of sales decreased 3%, or $5 million, to $144 million in the first quarter of 2018 from $149 million in the same period of 2017, primarily due to a $4 million net reduction in publishing rights and pre-publication amortization. Cost of sales, excluding publishing rights and pre-publication amortization, decreased $1 million from $108 million in 2017 to $107 million in 2018 primarily due to lower volume. As a percent of net sales, cost of sales, excluding publishing rights and pre-publication amortization, increased slightly in 2018 from the same time period in 2017 due to product mix carrying higher costs.

Selling and Administrative Costs: Selling and administrative costs decreased $5 million to $151 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $156 million in the same period of 2017, primarily due to a reduction in internal and outside labor related costs of $4 million, a decrease in office lease cost of $1 million due to office space reductions and lower IT expenses of $2 million relating to maintenance contracts, hardware and telecommunications mostly associated with actions taken under the 2017 Restructuring Plan. Additionally, variable expenses such as commissions, samples, transportation and depository fees were $1 million lower in the current period. Offsetting the reductions in costs was an increase in professional fees of $3 million in 2018 as the prior year benefited from a $5 million non-recurring insurance reimbursement pertaining to a legal matter in 2016.

Operating Loss: Operating loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $87 million, a $9 million improvement from the $96 million operating loss recorded in the same period of 2017 primarily due to the aforementioned changes in net sales, cost of sales, and selling and administrative costs.

Net Loss: Net loss of $101 million in the first quarter of 2018 was $19 million, or 16%, lower compared to a net loss of $121 million in the same quarter of 2017, due primarily to the same factors impacting operating loss and a favorable change in our tax provision of $9 million, from an expense of $14 million for the same period in 2017 to an expense of $5 million in 2018. The reduction in expense was primarily due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 resulting in a lower annual effective tax rate and our ability to utilize indefinite-lived deferred tax liabilities as a source of future taxable income in our assessment of realization of deferred tax assets.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was a loss of $15 million, a $9 million favorable change from a loss of $24 million in the same quarter of 2017, primarily due to the same factors that impacted operating loss.

Cash Flows: Net cash used in operating activities for 2018 was $97 million compared with $96 million in 2017. The $1 million increase in cash used in operating activities from 2017 to 2018 was primarily driven by unfavorable net changes in operating assets and liabilities of $7 million primarily due to unfavorable changes in accounts receivable of $12 million due to timing of collections and unfavorable changes in inventory of $5 million. These unfavorable changes were partially offset by favorable changes of $11 million primarily in other assets, royalties and severance coupled with more profitable operations, net of non-cash items, of $6 million. As of March 31, 2018, HMH had $99 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments compared to $235 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at December 31, 2017. HMH's free cash flow, defined as net cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures, as of March 31, 2018 was a usage of $134 million compared with a usage of $141 million for the same time period in 2017. The primary drivers of the improved free cash flow were reduced publication costs, along with property, plant, and equipment expenditures of $7 million due to the timing of spend.

Corporate Initiatives:

HMH continues to implement its ongoing initiatives to improve the Company's operational efficiency and right-size its cost structure. Organizational design changes, aimed at reducing complexity in the organization, were completed in 2017, and HMH expects to substantially complete the remaining planned actions by the end of 2018. The identified initiatives are expected to result in approximately $70 million to $80 million in annualized cost savings by the end of 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and to provide additional insights into our performance (for a completed period and/or on a forward-looking basis), we have presented adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and/or our expected results of operations because it assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to our investors and management as an indicator of our performance that is not affected by: fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates; levels of depreciation or amortization; non-cash charges; fees, expenses or charges relating to acquisition-related activities, including purchase accounting adjustments, integration costs and transaction costs, as well as to securities offering- and debt refinancing-activities; charges associated with restructuring and cost saving initiatives, including severance, separation and facility closure costs; certain legal settlements and awards; and non-routine costs and gains. Accordingly, management believes that this measure is useful for comparing our performance from period to period and makes decisions based on it. In addition, targets in adjusted EBITDA (further adjusted to include the change in deferred revenue and in certain instances to exclude pre-publication costs) are used as performance measures to determine certain incentive compensation of management. Management also believes that the presentation of free cash flow provides useful information to our investors because management regularly reviews free cash flow as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by general business operations, excluding capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP measures as financial measures to assess our business, the use of non-GAAP measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income or loss prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance; and free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity nor is free cash flow intended to be a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary use. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (to the extent available without unreasonable efforts) and related disclosure is provided in the appendix to this news release.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a global learning company dedicated to changing people's lives by fostering passionate, curious learners. As a leading provider of pre-K–12 education content, services, and cutting-edge technology solutions across a variety of media, HMH enables learning in a changing landscape. HMH is uniquely positioned to create engaging and effective educational content and experiences from early childhood to beyond the classroom. HMH serves more than 50 million students in over 150 countries worldwide, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of dollars, except share information) (Unaudited) March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,664

$ 148,979 Short-term investments —

86,449 Accounts receivable, net 164,435

201,080 Inventories 206,444

154,644 Prepaid expenses and other assets 27,418

29,947







Total current assets 496,961

621,099







Property, plant, and equipment, net 150,648

153,906 Pre-publication costs, net 335,791

324,897 Royalty advances to authors, net 47,446

46,469 Goodwill 783,073

783,073 Other intangible assets, net 593,332

610,663 Deferred income taxes 3,593

3,593 Deferred commissions 23,704

— Other assets 23,564

19,891







Total assets $ 2,458,112

$ 2,563,591







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,000

$ 8,000 Accounts payable 120,461

61,502 Royalties payable 53,973

72,992 Salaries, wages, and commissions payable 14,929

54,970 Deferred revenue 225,726

275,111 Interest payable 341

322 Severance and other charges 7,219

6,926 Accrued postretirement benefits 1,618

1,618 Other liabilities 23,579

22,788







Total current liabilities 455,846

504,229







Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs 759,058

760,194 Long-term deferred revenue 401,585

419,096 Accrued pension benefits 23,810

24,133 Accrued postretirement benefits 19,297

20,285 Deferred income taxes 26,499

22,269 Other liabilities 19,038

18,192







Total liabilities 1,705,133

1,768,398







Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017 —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized; 147,974,285 and 147,911,466 shares issued at March 31,

2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively; 123,397,251 and 123,334,432 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017, respectively 1,479

1,479 Treasury stock, 24,577,034 shares as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, at cost (related parties of

$193,493 at 2018 and 2017) (518,030 )

(518,030 ) Capital in excess of par value 4,882,458

4,879,793 Accumulated deficit (3,570,127 )

(3,521,527 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,801 )

(46,522 )







Total stockholders' equity 752,979

795,193







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,458,112

$ 2,563,591









Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2018 Net sales $ 219,768

$ 221,917 Costs and expenses





Cost of sales, excluding publishing rights and pre-publication amortization 106,909

107,536 Publishing rights amortization 10,090

13,398 Pre-publication amortization 26,716

27,577







Cost of sales 143,715

148,511 Selling and administrative 150,534

156,352 Other intangible asset amortization 7,241

8,076 Restructuring —

3,875 Severance and other charges 3,943

1,206 Loss on sale of assets 884

—







Operating loss (86,549 )

(96,103 )







Other income (expense)





Interest expense (10,936 )

(10,453 ) Interest income 506

245 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 372

45







Loss before taxes (96,607 )

(106,266 ) Income tax expense 4,704

14,392







Net loss $ (101,311 )

$ (120,658 )







Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders





Basic $ (0.82)

$ (0.98 )







Diluted $ (0.82)

$ (0.98 )







Weighted average shares outstanding





Basic 123,222,353

122,777,615







Diluted 123,222,353

122,777,615









Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



(in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (101,311 )

$ (120,658 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Loss on sale of assets 884

— Depreciation and amortization expense 63,285

68,321 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,046

1,046 Deferred income taxes 4,230

13,678 Stock-based compensation expense 2,923

2,544 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (372)

(45) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 36,645

48,812 Inventories (51,800)

(46,690) Other assets 1,680

(3,366) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,683

2,057 Royalties payable and author advances, net (20,217)

(21,804 ) Deferred revenue (38,224)

(37,904) Interest payable 19

(88) Severance and other charges 3

(3,546) Accrued pension and postretirement benefits (1,311)

(1,785) Other liabilities 3,151

3,550







Net cash used in operating activities (96,686)

(95,878)







Cash flows from investing activities





Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 86,539

66,240 Additions to pre-publication costs (25,536 )

(27,860 ) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (12,240 )

(17,170 )







Net cash provided by investing activities 48,763

21,210







Cash flows from financing activities





Payments of long-term debt (2,000 )

(2,000 ) Tax withholding payments related to net share settlements of restricted stock units and awards (1,073 )

(789 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 681

895







Net cash used in financing activities (2,392 )

(1,894 )







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (50,315 )

(76,562 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 148,979

226,102







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 98,664

$ 149,540









Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated



(in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net loss $ (101,311)

$ (120,658) Interest expense 10,936

10,453 Interest income (506)

(245) Provision for income taxes 4,704

14,392 Depreciation expense 19,238

19,270 Amortization expense 44,047

49,051 Non-cash charges—stock compensation 2,923

2,544 Non-cash charges— loss (gain) on derivative

instrument (372 )

(45 ) Fees, expenses or charges for equity offerings, debt

or acquisitions 182

565 2017 Restructuring Plan —

3,875 Severance, separation costs and facility closures 3,943

1,206 Legal reimbursement —

(4,500) Loss on sale of assets 884

— Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,332)

$ (24,092)









Free Cash Flow





Consolidated (in thousands of dollars)







Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities





Net cash used in operating activities $ (96,686)

$ (95,878) Cash flows from investing activities





Additions to pre-publication costs (25,536 )

(27,860 ) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (12,240 )

(17,170 ) Free Cash Flow $ (134,462 )

$ (140,908 )









Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Calculation of Billings (Unaudited)

Billings (in thousands of dollars) Consolidated



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2018

2017 Net sales $ 219,768

$ 221,917 Change in deferred revenue (38,225 )

(37,904 )







Billings (1) $ 181,543

$ 184,013









Education















Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2018

2017 Core Solutions net sales $ 61,234

$ 65,375 Change in deferred revenue (24,810 )

(19,161 )







Core Solutions Billings $ 36,424

$ 46,214







Extensions net sales $ 121,798

$ 120,009 Change in deferred revenue (13,711 )

(18,457 )







Extensions Billings $ 108,087

$ 101,552







Education Billings (1) $ 144,511

$ 147,766









Trade Publishing











Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2018

2017 Net sales $ 36,736

$ 36,533 Change in deferred revenue 296

(286)







Billings (1) $ 37,032

$ 36,247

Billings is an operating measure utilized by the company derived as shown above.

(1) Prior to the third quarter of 2017, the Company only reported consolidated billings. To facilitate comparisons, the Company

has revised its historical presentation for the first quarter of 2017 to also present Education and Trade Publishing billings.

1 The 2018 amounts have been impacted by the January 1, 2018 adoption of the new revenue standard. Please refer to the quarterly report on Form 10-Q dated May 3, 2018 for further details.

