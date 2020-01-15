Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Invites Teacher and Student Nominations for 14th Annual 180 Awards

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) today announced that the nomination process for the 14th Annual 180 Educator Awards and 180 Student Awards is now open.The awards celebrate students who have overcome considerable challenges to succeed in school and educators devoted to guiding students to success by harnessing the power HMH's intervention programs. This includes READ 180, MATH 180 and System 44, all of which use adaptive technology to personalize student instruction and accelerate growth.

More than $40,000 in prizes has been awarded to extraordinary students and talented educators since the annual 180 Awards began in 2007.

"The 180 Awards show us what's possible – they shine a light on the brave students and educators who rise above immense challenges and persevere to achieve great things," said Matthew Mugo Fields, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Supplemental and Intervention Solutions. "As The Learning Company, we believe that all children deserve the best opportunity for lifelong success, and that meeting the individual learning needs of every student will unlock their full potential. Nowhere is that more evident than through the stories of our 180 winners."

Winning students will each receive a Grand Prize of $500 and student finalists will each receive a Prize of $100. Winning educators will receive an invitation to attend the Model Schools Conference in Orlando, FL on June 28–July 1, at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's expense. Each winning educator will also receive a classroom library to extend their independent reading station.

Nominators of Student Winners and Educator Winners will also receive a classroom library to inspire lifelong readers.

Past winners of the 180 Awards include inspiring stories of students who have triumphed over extreme challenges, and the educators who have empowered them.

"There's nothing better than a student recognizing their own growth . . . their eyes light up, their smiles go wide, and for some, it's the first time they believe they can do great things," said Trelawny Shepherd, 2019 Educator Winner.



"Now I can help others instead of them helping me. I want to get a scholarship and get into a good college that will help me have a great life," said Desiree Vega, 2019 Student Winner.

Submissions close Feb. 21 with finalist selection in March, followed by the announcement of the winners in both categories in early May.

To learn more about the 2020 180 Awards and to submit a nominee visit hmhco.com/180-awards.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

