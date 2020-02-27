Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reports Record Billings Growth in 2019; Sets Guidance for 2020

New Core Programs and Extensions Drive Strong Growth Nationwide; 2020 Financial Outlook Features Continued Positive Cash Flow

News provided by

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Feb 27, 2020, 07:00 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ("HMH" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HMHC) today announced strong financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Highlights:

  • Net sales grew 5%
  • Record Billings1 growth of 21%
    • Core Solutions billings2 grew 44%
    • Extensions billings2 grew 11%
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $255 million
  • Strong free cash flow4 growth to $115 million

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in millions of dollars)

2019

2018 (4)

Change

2019

2018 (4)

Change

Net sales

$

241

$

249


(3.0)

%

$

1,391

$

1,322


5.2

%

Change in deferred revenue

(41)


(42)


3.4

%

201


(7)

NM

Billings 1

201


207


(3.0)

%

1,591


1,315


21.0

%

Loss from continuing operations

(125)


(86)


(44.8)

%

(214)


(137)


(55.6)

%

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 4

(4)


2

NM


166


192


(13.7)

%

Pre-publication or content development costs

(21)


(31)


32.6

%

(103)


(123)


16.9

%

Net cash provided by operating activities

128

78


63.6

%

255


104

NM

Free cash flow 4

96


35

NM


115


(73)

NM

____________

1

An operating measure which we derive from net sales taking into account the change in deferred revenue.

2

Billings for Core Solutions and Extensions is an operating measure based on invoiced sales adjusted for returns, other publishing income and the change in deferred revenue.

3

Non-GAAP measure, please refer to Use of Non-GAAP measures for an explanation and reconciliation.

4

All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the Riverside Standardized Testing business which has been classified as discontinued operations.


NM = not meaningful

"This was a very strong year for execution and growth at HMH, and our financial results indicate the progress we are making in transforming our business. We raised our billings guidance twice reflecting the strength we saw during the year. As we look forward to 2020, we will continue to focus on our strategy to expand our market leadership, create greater impact on student achievement and deliver greater returns for our shareholders," said Jack Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Joe Abbott, Chief Financial Officer of HMH added, "Strength in both Core Solutions and Extensions were driven by our new core programs as well as growth in Heinemann. HMH delivered free cash flow of $115 million, in the upper half of our recently updated guidance range. Our strategy and the transformational initiatives we accomplished in 2019 have dramatically improved our financial model and set the stage for another strong year of free cash flow in 2020."

2020 Outlook

HMH expects 2020 billings to be at or below the low end of the 'mid-cycle' range of $1.5 to $1.65 billion described at our October Investor Event. Unlevered free cash flow margin for 2020 is expected to be approximately 9% of billings, the low end of our 'mid-cycle' range, with free cash flow after interest payments in the range of $65 to $90 million.

Full year 2019 Financial Results:

Net Sales: HMH reported net sales of $1,391 million for the full year of 2019, up 5% or $69 million compared to $1,322 million in 2018. The net sales increase was driven by a $88 million increase in our Education segment, offset by a $19 million decrease in our HMH Books & Media segment. Within our Education segment, the increase was due to higher net sales in Extensions, which increased by $47 million from $585 million in 2018 to $632 million primarily driven by sales of the Fountas & Pinnell Classroom and Calkins products. Net sales from Core Solutions increased by $41 million from $538 million in 2018 to $579 million. The primary driver of the increase in Core Solutions were net sales of the Texas and national versions of the Into Reading and Into Literature programs.

Billings1: Billings for 2019 increased $277 million, or 21%, from 2018. The billings increase was driven by a $298 million increase in our Education segment, offset by a $21 million decrease in our HMH Books & Media segment. Within our Education segment, the increase was primarily due to higher Core Solutions billings, driven by billings of the Texas and national versions of the Into Reading and Into Literature programs. Extensions billings increased $65 million, driven by continued growth of Heinemann's Fountas & Pinnell Classroom and Calkins products. The HMH Books & Media billings decrease was primarily due to licensing income of $16 million in 2018, pertaining to our classic backlist titles 1984 and Animal Farm, which did not repeat in 2019.

Cost of Sales: Overall cost of sales increased by $119 million to $844 million in 2019 from $725 million in 2018, primarily due to product mix and an increase in pre-publication amortization expense related to the timing of 2019 major product releases.

Selling and Administrative Costs: Selling and administrative costs increased by $13 million in 2019, primarily due to increases in labor and variable costs due to $277 million of higher billings compared to 2018.

Operating Loss: Operating loss for 2019 was $163 million, a $72 million unfavorable change from the $91 million operating loss recorded in 2018. The unfavorable change was primarily the result of higher cost of sales coupled with the increase in selling and administrative expenses.

Net Loss: Net loss of $214 million for 2019 was $120 million more than the net loss of $94 million in 2018. Net loss from continuing operations for 2019 was $214 million, a $77 million unfavorable change from the $137 million net loss from continuing operations in 2018, due primarily to the same factors impacting operating loss.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 2019 was $166 million, a $26 million unfavorable change from $192 million in 2018. Certain variable costs such as royalty, transportation and commissions were higher due to the increase in billings over 2018.

Cash Flows: Net cash provided by operating activities for 2019 was $255 million compared with $115 million in 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $255 million in 2019, an increase of $151 million compared to $104 million in 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities included $11 million of cash flow from discontinued operations in 2018. HMH's free cash flow, defined as net cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures, for 2019 was $115 million, a $188 million improvement compared to usage of $73 million in 2018. The primary driver of the favorable change in free cash flow was an increase in net working capital associated with the increased billings in 2019 of $277 million offset by reduction in accounts payable. As of December 31, 2019, no amounts were outstanding on the revolving credit facility.

1 Education and HMH Books and Media segment billings represent operating measure which we derive from net sales taking into account the change in deferred revenue.  Billings for Core Solutions and Extensions is an operating measure based on invoiced sales adjusted for returns, other publishing income and change in deferred revenue.

Conference Call:

At 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2020, HMH will host a conference call to discuss the results and management's outlook with its investors. The call will be webcast live at ir.hmhco.com. The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate:

Toll Free: (844) 835-6565
International: (484) 653-6719 
Passcode: 7846064  
Moderator: Brian Shipman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations 
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yr4fs8cy

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at ir.hmhco.com for one year for those unable to participate in the live event. An audio replay of this conference call will also be available until March 8, 2020 via the following telephone numbers: (855) 859-2056 in the United States and (404) 537-3406 internationally using passcode 7846064.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and to provide additional insights into our performance (for a completed period and/or on a forward-looking basis), we have presented adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow margin. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and/or our expected results of operations because it assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides useful information to our investors and management as an indicator of our performance that is not affected by: fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates; levels of depreciation or amortization; non-cash charges; fees, expenses or charges relating to acquisition-related activities, including purchase accounting adjustments, integration costs and transaction costs, expenses related to securities offering- and debt refinancing-activities; charges associated with restructuring and cost saving initiatives, including severance, separation and facility closure costs; certain legal settlements and awards; and non-routine costs and gains. Accordingly, management believes that this measure is useful for comparing our performance from period to period and makes decisions based on it. In addition, targets in adjusted EBITDA (further adjusted to include the change in deferred revenue) are used as performance measures to determine certain incentive compensation of management. Management also believes that the presentation of free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow margin provides useful information to our investors because management regularly reviews these metrics as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by general business operations, excluding capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow margin used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP measures as financial measures to assess our business, the use of non-GAAP measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income or loss prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance; and free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash from operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is not intended to be a measure of liquidity nor is free cash flow intended to be a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary use. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (to the extent available without unreasonable efforts in the case of forward-looking measures) and related disclosure is provided in the appendix to this news release.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH estimates that it serves more than 50 million students and three million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com  

Follow HMH on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact

Investors
Brian S. Shipman, CFA 
SVP, Investor Relations
(212) 592-1177 
brian.shipman@hmhco.com    

Media
Bianca Olson 
SVP, Corporate Affairs 
(617) 351-3841
bianca.olson@hmhco.com   

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein include forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "potential," "project," "target" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical facts. They include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, including billings and net sales; financial performance, financial condition; liquidity; products and services, including for new adoptions; outlook for full year 2020; prospects; growth; markets and our positions therein; strategies, including with respect to investing in our Core Solutions and Extensions offerings and operational excellence; efficiency and cost savings initiatives, including actions thereunder and expected impact; the industry in which we operate; and potential business decisions. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this report.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, even if our results are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained herein, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in state and local education funding and/or related programs, legislation and procurement processes; changes in state academic standards; state acceptance of submitted programs and participation rates therefor; industry cycles and trends; the rate and state of technological change; state requirements related to digital instruction; changes in product distribution channels and concentration of retailer power; changes in our competitive environment, including free and low cost open educational resources; periods of operating and net losses; our ability to enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights; risks based on information technology systems and potential breaches of those systems; dependence on a small number of print and paper vendors; third-party software and technology development; possible defects in digital products; our ability to identify, complete, or achieve the expected benefits of, acquisitions; our ability to execute on our long-term growth strategy; increases in our operating costs; exposure to litigation; major disasters or other external threats; contingent liabilities; risks related to our indebtedness; future impairment charges; changes in school district payment practices; a potential increase in the portion of our sales coming from digital sales; risks related to doing business abroad; changes in tax law or interpretations; management and other personnel changes; timing, higher costs and unintended consequences of our operational efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives, including our recently announced workforce reduction; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other news releases we issue and filings we make with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events described herein may not occur.

We undertake no obligation, and do not expect, to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets




December 31,

(in thousands of dollars, except share information)

2019

2018

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

296,353

$

253,365

Short-term investments




49,833

Accounts receivable, net

184,425


203,574

Inventories

213,059


184,209

Prepaid expenses and other assets

19,257


15,297

Total current assets

713,094


706,278









Property, plant, and equipment, net

100,388


125,925

Pre-publication costs, net

268,197


323,641

Royalty advances to authors, net

44,743


47,993

Goodwill

716,977


716,073

Other intangible assets, net

474,225


520,892

Operating lease assets

132,247



Deferred income taxes

2,520


3,259

Deferred commissions

29,291


22,635

Other assets

31,490


28,428

Total assets

$

2,513,172

$

2,495,124

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

$

19,000

$

8,000

Accounts payable

52,128


76,313

Royalties payable

72,985


66,893

Salaries, wages, and commissions payable

54,938


50,225

Deferred revenue

305,285


251,944

Interest payable

3,826


136

Severance and other charges

12,407


6,020

Accrued postretirement benefits

1,571


1,512

Operating lease liabilities

8,685



Other liabilities

24,325


26,649

Total current liabilities

555,150


487,692









Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs

638,187


755,649

Operating lease liabilities

134,994



Long-term deferred revenue

542,821


395,500

Accrued pension benefits

23,648


29,320

Accrued postretirement benefits

15,113


14,300

Deferred income taxes

30,871


27,075

Other liabilities

6,028


17,118

Total liabilities

1,946,812


1,726,654

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
   and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized; 148,928,328 and
   148,164,854 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; 124,351,294
   and 123,587,820 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

1,489


1,481

Treasury stock, 24,577,034 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, at cost

(518,030)


(518,030)

Capital in excess of par value

4,906,165


4,893,174

Accumulated deficit

(3,775,992)


(3,562,971)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,272)


(45,184)

Total stockholders' equity

566,360


768,470

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,513,172

$

2,495,124

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

$

241,475

$

249,038

$

1,390,674

$

1,322,417

Costs and expenses















Cost of sales, excluding publishing rights and pre-publication

   amortization

134,695


119,928


668,108


581,467

Publishing rights amortization

6,340


8,237


26,557


34,713

Pre-publication amortization

41,375


29,210


149,515


109,257

Cost of sales

182,410


157,375


844,180


725,437

Selling and administrative

146,400


158,243


662,606


649,295

Other intangible asset amortization

5,791


6,695


25,310


26,933

Restructuring/severance and other charges

15,821


2,021


21,742


11,478

Gain on sale of assets




(585)





(201)

Operating loss

(108,947)


(74,711)


(163,164)


(90,525)

Other income (expense)















Retirement benefits non-service income

42


320


167


1,280

Interest expense

(13,636)


(11,645)


(48,778)


(45,680)

Interest income

1,459


1,650


3,157


2,550

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

272


(400)


(899)


(1,374)

Income from transition services agreement




1,889


4,248


1,889

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(4,363)





(4,363)



Loss from continuing operations before taxes

(125,173)


(82,897)


(209,632)


(131,860)

Income tax expense (benefit) for continuing operations

(55)


3,493


4,201


5,597

Loss from continuing operations

(125,118)


(86,390)


(213,833)


(137,457)

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax










12,833

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax




30,469





30,469

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax




30,469





43,302

Net loss

$

(125,118)

$

(55,921)

$

(213,833)

$

(94,155)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders















Basic and diluted:















Continuing operations

$

(1.01)

$

(0.70)

$

(1.72)

$

(1.11)

Discontinued operations




0.25





0.35

Net loss

$

(1.01)

$

(0.45)

$

(1.72)

$

(0.76)

Weighted average shares outstanding















Basic and diluted

124,342,086


123,575,325


124,152,984


123,444,943

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands of dollars)

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss

$

(213,833)

$

(94,155)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities







Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax




(12,833)

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax




(30,469)

Gain on sale of assets




(201)

Depreciation and amortization expense

272,692


250,466

Amortization and impairments of operating lease assets

15,949



Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

4,286


4,181

Deferred income taxes

4,535


5,140

Stock-based compensation expense

13,968


13,248

Loss on extinguishment of debt

4,363



Change in fair value of derivative instruments

899


1,374

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions







Accounts receivable

19,182


(11,005)

Inventories

(28,850)


(33,515)

Other assets

(20,155)


3,908

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(12,136)


16,144

Royalties payable and author advances, net

9,342


(1,650)

Deferred revenue

200,473


(7,692)

Interest payable

3,690


(186)

Severance and other charges

10,631


(2,823)

Accrued pension and postretirement benefits

(4,800)


(904)

Operating lease liabilities

(17,281)



Other liabilities

(7,980)


5,056

Net cash provided by operating activities—continuing operations

254,975


104,084

Net cash provided by operating activities—discontinued operations




10,831

Net cash provided by operating activities

254,975


114,915

Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments

50,000


86,539

Purchases of short-term investments




(49,553)

Additions to pre-publication costs

(102,562)


(123,403)

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(37,561)


(53,741)

Proceeds from sale of business




140,000

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(5,447)



Investment in preferred stock

(750)


(500)

Proceeds from sale of assets




1,085

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities—continuing operations

(96,320)


427

Net cash used in investing activities—discontinued operations




(6,832)

Net cash used in investing activities

(96,320)


(6,405)

Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from term loan, net of discount

364,800



Proceeds from senior secured notes, net of discount

299,880



Borrowings under revolving credit facility

60,000


50,000

Payments of revolving credit facility

(60,000)


(50,000)

Payments of long-term debt

(772,000)


(8,000)

Payments of deferred financing fees

(8,493)



Tax withholding payments related to net share settlements of restricted stock units and awards

(2,018)


(1,190)

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

1,028


1,263

Net collections under transition service agreement

1,136


3,803

Net cash used in financing activities—continuing operations

(115,667)


(4,124)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

42,988


104,386

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

253,365


148,979

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

296,353

$

253,365

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)


Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations


Consolidated

(in thousands of dollars)




Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(125,118)

$

(86,390)

$

(213,833)

$

(137,457)

Interest expense

13,636


11,645


48,778


45,680

Interest income

(1,459)


(1,650)


(3,157)


(2,550)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(55)


3,493


4,201


5,597

Depreciation expense

14,530


18,659


61,475


75,116

Amortization expense—film asset

3,063


6,057


9,835


6,057

Amortization expense

53,506


44,142


201,382


170,903

Non-cash charges—stock-compensation

2,874


3,959


13,968


13,248

Non-cash charges—(gain) loss on derivative

   instruments

(272)


400


899


1,374

Excess inventory obsolescence

9,758





9,758



Fees, expenses or charges for equity offerings,

   debt or acquisitions/dispositions

5,596


553


6,327


2,883

Restructuring/severance and other charges

15,821


2,021


21,742


11,478

Gain on sale of assets




(585)





(201)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

4,363





4,363



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$

(3,757)

$

2,304

$

165,738

$

192,128


Free Cash Flow


Consolidated

(in thousands of dollars)




Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,


2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1)

Cash flows from operating activities















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

127,603

$

77,978

$

254,975

$

104,084

Cash flows from investing activities















Additions to pre-publication costs

(21,030)


(31,201)


(102,562)


(123,403)

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(10,211)


(12,253)


(37,561)


(53,741)

Free Cash Flow

$

96,362

$

34,524

$

114,852

$

(73,060)

1   

All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the Riverside Standardized Testing business which has been classified as discontinued operations.



We are unable to reconcile forward looking cash flow (both before and after interest payments) and related margin without unreasonable efforts.   

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Calculation of Billings (Unaudited)


Billings (in thousands of dollars)


Consolidated




Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

$

241,475

$

249,038

$

1,390,674

$

1,322,417

Change in deferred revenue

(40,618)


(42,055)


200,662


(7,693)

Billings (1)

$

200,857

$

206,983

$

1,591,336

$

1,314,724


Education




Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

$

189,387

$

188,754

$

1,210,646

$

1,122,689

Change in deferred revenue

(40,514)


(41,095)


201,621


(7,980)

Education Billings (1)

$

148,873

$

147,659

$

1,412,267

$

1,114,709














HMH Books & Media










Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

$

52,088

$

60,284

$

180,028

$

199,728

Change in deferred revenue

(104)


(960)


(959)


287

HMH Books & Media Billings

$

51,984

$

59,324

$

179,069

$

200,015

Billings is an operating measure utilized by the Company derived as shown above.



1  

All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the Riverside Standardized Testing business which has been classified as discontinued operations.

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Related Links

http://www.hmhco.com

You just read:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reports Record Billings Growth in 2019; Sets Guidance for 2020

News provided by

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Feb 27, 2020, 07:00 ET