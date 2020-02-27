Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reports Record Billings Growth in 2019; Sets Guidance for 2020

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ("HMH" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HMHC) today announced strong financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Highlights:

Net sales grew 5%

Record Billings 1 growth of 21%

growth of 21% Core Solutions billings 2 grew 44%

grew 44%

Extensions billings 2 grew 11%

grew 11% Net cash provided by operating activities of $255 million

Strong free cash flow4 growth to $115 million





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,

(in millions of dollars)

2019



2018 (4)



Change



2019



2018 (4)



Change

Net sales

$ 241



$ 249





(3.0) %

$ 1,391



$ 1,322





5.2 % Change in deferred revenue



(41)





(42)





3.4 %



201





(7)



NM

Billings 1



201





207





(3.0) %



1,591





1,315





21.0 % Loss from continuing operations



(125)





(86)





(44.8) %



(214)





(137)





(55.6) % Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 4



(4)





2



NM





166





192





(13.7) % Pre-publication or content development costs



(21)





(31)





32.6 %



(103)





(123)





16.9 % Net cash provided by operating activities

128



78





63.6 %



255





104



NM

Free cash flow 4

96





35



NM





115





(73)



NM



____________

1 An operating measure which we derive from net sales taking into account the change in deferred revenue. 2 Billings for Core Solutions and Extensions is an operating measure based on invoiced sales adjusted for returns, other publishing income and the change in deferred revenue. 3 Non-GAAP measure, please refer to Use of Non-GAAP measures for an explanation and reconciliation. 4 All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the Riverside Standardized Testing business which has been classified as discontinued operations.



NM = not meaningful

"This was a very strong year for execution and growth at HMH, and our financial results indicate the progress we are making in transforming our business. We raised our billings guidance twice reflecting the strength we saw during the year. As we look forward to 2020, we will continue to focus on our strategy to expand our market leadership, create greater impact on student achievement and deliver greater returns for our shareholders," said Jack Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Joe Abbott, Chief Financial Officer of HMH added, "Strength in both Core Solutions and Extensions were driven by our new core programs as well as growth in Heinemann. HMH delivered free cash flow of $115 million, in the upper half of our recently updated guidance range. Our strategy and the transformational initiatives we accomplished in 2019 have dramatically improved our financial model and set the stage for another strong year of free cash flow in 2020."

2020 Outlook

HMH expects 2020 billings to be at or below the low end of the 'mid-cycle' range of $1.5 to $1.65 billion described at our October Investor Event. Unlevered free cash flow margin for 2020 is expected to be approximately 9% of billings, the low end of our 'mid-cycle' range, with free cash flow after interest payments in the range of $65 to $90 million.

Full year 2019 Financial Results:

Net Sales: HMH reported net sales of $1,391 million for the full year of 2019, up 5% or $69 million compared to $1,322 million in 2018. The net sales increase was driven by a $88 million increase in our Education segment, offset by a $19 million decrease in our HMH Books & Media segment. Within our Education segment, the increase was due to higher net sales in Extensions, which increased by $47 million from $585 million in 2018 to $632 million primarily driven by sales of the Fountas & Pinnell Classroom and Calkins products. Net sales from Core Solutions increased by $41 million from $538 million in 2018 to $579 million. The primary driver of the increase in Core Solutions were net sales of the Texas and national versions of the Into Reading and Into Literature programs.

Billings1: Billings for 2019 increased $277 million, or 21%, from 2018. The billings increase was driven by a $298 million increase in our Education segment, offset by a $21 million decrease in our HMH Books & Media segment. Within our Education segment, the increase was primarily due to higher Core Solutions billings, driven by billings of the Texas and national versions of the Into Reading and Into Literature programs. Extensions billings increased $65 million, driven by continued growth of Heinemann's Fountas & Pinnell Classroom and Calkins products. The HMH Books & Media billings decrease was primarily due to licensing income of $16 million in 2018, pertaining to our classic backlist titles 1984 and Animal Farm, which did not repeat in 2019.

Cost of Sales: Overall cost of sales increased by $119 million to $844 million in 2019 from $725 million in 2018, primarily due to product mix and an increase in pre-publication amortization expense related to the timing of 2019 major product releases.

Selling and Administrative Costs: Selling and administrative costs increased by $13 million in 2019, primarily due to increases in labor and variable costs due to $277 million of higher billings compared to 2018.

Operating Loss: Operating loss for 2019 was $163 million, a $72 million unfavorable change from the $91 million operating loss recorded in 2018. The unfavorable change was primarily the result of higher cost of sales coupled with the increase in selling and administrative expenses.

Net Loss: Net loss of $214 million for 2019 was $120 million more than the net loss of $94 million in 2018. Net loss from continuing operations for 2019 was $214 million, a $77 million unfavorable change from the $137 million net loss from continuing operations in 2018, due primarily to the same factors impacting operating loss.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 2019 was $166 million, a $26 million unfavorable change from $192 million in 2018. Certain variable costs such as royalty, transportation and commissions were higher due to the increase in billings over 2018.

Cash Flows: Net cash provided by operating activities for 2019 was $255 million compared with $115 million in 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $255 million in 2019, an increase of $151 million compared to $104 million in 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities included $11 million of cash flow from discontinued operations in 2018. HMH's free cash flow, defined as net cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures, for 2019 was $115 million, a $188 million improvement compared to usage of $73 million in 2018. The primary driver of the favorable change in free cash flow was an increase in net working capital associated with the increased billings in 2019 of $277 million offset by reduction in accounts payable. As of December 31, 2019, no amounts were outstanding on the revolving credit facility.

1 Education and HMH Books and Media segment billings represent operating measure which we derive from net sales taking into account the change in deferred revenue. Billings for Core Solutions and Extensions is an operating measure based on invoiced sales adjusted for returns, other publishing income and change in deferred revenue.

Conference Call:

At 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2020, HMH will host a conference call to discuss the results and management's outlook with its investors. The call will be webcast live at ir.hmhco.com. The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate:

Toll Free: (844) 835-6565

International: (484) 653-6719

Passcode: 7846064

Moderator: Brian Shipman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yr4fs8cy

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at ir.hmhco.com for one year for those unable to participate in the live event. An audio replay of this conference call will also be available until March 8, 2020 via the following telephone numbers: (855) 859-2056 in the United States and (404) 537-3406 internationally using passcode 7846064.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and to provide additional insights into our performance (for a completed period and/or on a forward-looking basis), we have presented adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow margin. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and/or our expected results of operations because it assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides useful information to our investors and management as an indicator of our performance that is not affected by: fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates; levels of depreciation or amortization; non-cash charges; fees, expenses or charges relating to acquisition-related activities, including purchase accounting adjustments, integration costs and transaction costs, expenses related to securities offering- and debt refinancing-activities; charges associated with restructuring and cost saving initiatives, including severance, separation and facility closure costs; certain legal settlements and awards; and non-routine costs and gains. Accordingly, management believes that this measure is useful for comparing our performance from period to period and makes decisions based on it. In addition, targets in adjusted EBITDA (further adjusted to include the change in deferred revenue) are used as performance measures to determine certain incentive compensation of management. Management also believes that the presentation of free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow margin provides useful information to our investors because management regularly reviews these metrics as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by general business operations, excluding capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow margin used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP measures as financial measures to assess our business, the use of non-GAAP measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income or loss prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance; and free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash from operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is not intended to be a measure of liquidity nor is free cash flow intended to be a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary use. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (to the extent available without unreasonable efforts in the case of forward-looking measures) and related disclosure is provided in the appendix to this news release.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH estimates that it serves more than 50 million students and three million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein include forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "potential," "project," "target" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical facts. They include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, including billings and net sales; financial performance, financial condition; liquidity; products and services, including for new adoptions; outlook for full year 2020; prospects; growth; markets and our positions therein; strategies, including with respect to investing in our Core Solutions and Extensions offerings and operational excellence; efficiency and cost savings initiatives, including actions thereunder and expected impact; the industry in which we operate; and potential business decisions. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this report.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, even if our results are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained herein, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in state and local education funding and/or related programs, legislation and procurement processes; changes in state academic standards; state acceptance of submitted programs and participation rates therefor; industry cycles and trends; the rate and state of technological change; state requirements related to digital instruction; changes in product distribution channels and concentration of retailer power; changes in our competitive environment, including free and low cost open educational resources; periods of operating and net losses; our ability to enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights; risks based on information technology systems and potential breaches of those systems; dependence on a small number of print and paper vendors; third-party software and technology development; possible defects in digital products; our ability to identify, complete, or achieve the expected benefits of, acquisitions; our ability to execute on our long-term growth strategy; increases in our operating costs; exposure to litigation; major disasters or other external threats; contingent liabilities; risks related to our indebtedness; future impairment charges; changes in school district payment practices; a potential increase in the portion of our sales coming from digital sales; risks related to doing business abroad; changes in tax law or interpretations; management and other personnel changes; timing, higher costs and unintended consequences of our operational efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives, including our recently announced workforce reduction; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other news releases we issue and filings we make with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events described herein may not occur.

We undertake no obligation, and do not expect, to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,

(in thousands of dollars, except share information)

2019



2018

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 296,353



$ 253,365

Short-term investments



—





49,833

Accounts receivable, net



184,425





203,574

Inventories



213,059





184,209

Prepaid expenses and other assets



19,257





15,297

Total current assets



713,094





706,278



















Property, plant, and equipment, net



100,388





125,925

Pre-publication costs, net



268,197





323,641

Royalty advances to authors, net



44,743





47,993

Goodwill



716,977





716,073

Other intangible assets, net



474,225





520,892

Operating lease assets



132,247





—

Deferred income taxes



2,520





3,259

Deferred commissions



29,291





22,635

Other assets



31,490





28,428

Total assets

$ 2,513,172



$ 2,495,124

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 19,000



$ 8,000

Accounts payable



52,128





76,313

Royalties payable



72,985





66,893

Salaries, wages, and commissions payable



54,938





50,225

Deferred revenue



305,285





251,944

Interest payable



3,826





136

Severance and other charges



12,407





6,020

Accrued postretirement benefits



1,571





1,512

Operating lease liabilities



8,685





—

Other liabilities



24,325





26,649

Total current liabilities



555,150





487,692



















Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs



638,187





755,649

Operating lease liabilities



134,994





—

Long-term deferred revenue



542,821





395,500

Accrued pension benefits



23,648





29,320

Accrued postretirement benefits



15,113





14,300

Deferred income taxes



30,871





27,075

Other liabilities



6,028





17,118

Total liabilities



1,946,812





1,726,654

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized; 148,928,328 and

148,164,854 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; 124,351,294

and 123,587,820 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively



1,489





1,481

Treasury stock, 24,577,034 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, at cost



(518,030)





(518,030)

Capital in excess of par value



4,906,165





4,893,174

Accumulated deficit



(3,775,992)





(3,562,971)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(47,272)





(45,184)

Total stockholders' equity



566,360





768,470

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,513,172



$ 2,495,124



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Consolidated Statements of Operations





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Net sales

$ 241,475



$ 249,038



$ 1,390,674



$ 1,322,417

Costs and expenses































Cost of sales, excluding publishing rights and pre-publication amortization



134,695





119,928





668,108





581,467

Publishing rights amortization



6,340





8,237





26,557





34,713

Pre-publication amortization



41,375





29,210





149,515





109,257

Cost of sales



182,410





157,375





844,180





725,437

Selling and administrative



146,400





158,243





662,606





649,295

Other intangible asset amortization



5,791





6,695





25,310





26,933

Restructuring/severance and other charges



15,821





2,021





21,742





11,478

Gain on sale of assets



—





(585)





—





(201)

Operating loss



(108,947)





(74,711)





(163,164)





(90,525)

Other income (expense)































Retirement benefits non-service income



42





320





167





1,280

Interest expense



(13,636)





(11,645)





(48,778)





(45,680)

Interest income



1,459





1,650





3,157





2,550

Change in fair value of derivative instruments



272





(400)





(899)





(1,374)

Income from transition services agreement



—





1,889





4,248





1,889

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(4,363)





—





(4,363)





—

Loss from continuing operations before taxes



(125,173)





(82,897)





(209,632)





(131,860)

Income tax expense (benefit) for continuing operations



(55)





3,493





4,201





5,597

Loss from continuing operations



(125,118)





(86,390)





(213,833)





(137,457)

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





—





—





12,833

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax



—





30,469





—





30,469

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





30,469





—





43,302

Net loss

$ (125,118)



$ (55,921)



$ (213,833)



$ (94,155)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders































Basic and diluted:































Continuing operations

$ (1.01)



$ (0.70)



$ (1.72)



$ (1.11)

Discontinued operations



—





0.25





—





0.35

Net loss

$ (1.01)



$ (0.45)



$ (1.72)



$ (0.76)

Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic and diluted



124,342,086





123,575,325





124,152,984





123,444,943



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands of dollars)

2019



2018

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (213,833)



$ (94,155)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





(12,833)

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax



—





(30,469)

Gain on sale of assets



—





(201)

Depreciation and amortization expense



272,692





250,466

Amortization and impairments of operating lease assets



15,949





—

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs



4,286





4,181

Deferred income taxes



4,535





5,140

Stock-based compensation expense



13,968





13,248

Loss on extinguishment of debt



4,363





—

Change in fair value of derivative instruments



899





1,374

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions















Accounts receivable



19,182





(11,005)

Inventories



(28,850)





(33,515)

Other assets



(20,155)





3,908

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(12,136)





16,144

Royalties payable and author advances, net



9,342





(1,650)

Deferred revenue



200,473





(7,692)

Interest payable



3,690





(186)

Severance and other charges



10,631





(2,823)

Accrued pension and postretirement benefits



(4,800)





(904)

Operating lease liabilities



(17,281)





—

Other liabilities



(7,980)





5,056

Net cash provided by operating activities—continuing operations



254,975





104,084

Net cash provided by operating activities—discontinued operations



—





10,831

Net cash provided by operating activities



254,975





114,915

Cash flows from investing activities















Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments



50,000





86,539

Purchases of short-term investments



—





(49,553)

Additions to pre-publication costs



(102,562)





(123,403)

Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(37,561)





(53,741)

Proceeds from sale of business



—





140,000

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(5,447)





—

Investment in preferred stock



(750)





(500)

Proceeds from sale of assets



—





1,085

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities—continuing operations



(96,320)





427

Net cash used in investing activities—discontinued operations



—





(6,832)

Net cash used in investing activities



(96,320)





(6,405)

Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from term loan, net of discount



364,800





—

Proceeds from senior secured notes, net of discount



299,880





—

Borrowings under revolving credit facility



60,000





50,000

Payments of revolving credit facility



(60,000)





(50,000)

Payments of long-term debt



(772,000)





(8,000)

Payments of deferred financing fees



(8,493)





—

Tax withholding payments related to net share settlements of restricted stock units and awards



(2,018)





(1,190)

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan



1,028





1,263

Net collections under transition service agreement



1,136





3,803

Net cash used in financing activities—continuing operations



(115,667)





(4,124)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



42,988





104,386

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



253,365





148,979

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 296,353



$ 253,365



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

Consolidated (in thousands of dollars)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net loss from continuing operations

$ (125,118)



$ (86,390)



$ (213,833)



$ (137,457)

Interest expense



13,636





11,645





48,778





45,680

Interest income



(1,459)





(1,650)





(3,157)





(2,550)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(55)





3,493





4,201





5,597

Depreciation expense



14,530





18,659





61,475





75,116

Amortization expense—film asset



3,063





6,057





9,835





6,057

Amortization expense



53,506





44,142





201,382





170,903

Non-cash charges—stock-compensation



2,874





3,959





13,968





13,248

Non-cash charges—(gain) loss on derivative instruments



(272)





400





899





1,374

Excess inventory obsolescence



9,758





—





9,758





—

Fees, expenses or charges for equity offerings, debt or acquisitions/dispositions



5,596





553





6,327





2,883

Restructuring/severance and other charges



15,821





2,021





21,742





11,478

Gain on sale of assets



—





(585)





—





(201)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



4,363





—





4,363





—

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ (3,757)



$ 2,304



$ 165,738



$ 192,128





Free Cash Flow

Consolidated (in thousands of dollars)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2019



2018 (1)



2019



2018 (1)

Cash flows from operating activities































Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 127,603



$ 77,978



$ 254,975



$ 104,084

Cash flows from investing activities































Additions to pre-publication costs



(21,030)





(31,201)





(102,562)





(123,403)

Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(10,211)





(12,253)





(37,561)





(53,741)

Free Cash Flow

$ 96,362



$ 34,524



$ 114,852



$ (73,060)



1 All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the Riverside Standardized Testing business which has been classified as discontinued operations.



We are unable to reconcile forward looking cash flow (both before and after interest payments) and related margin without unreasonable efforts.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Calculation of Billings (Unaudited)

Billings (in thousands of dollars)

Consolidated





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net sales

$ 241,475



$ 249,038



$ 1,390,674



$ 1,322,417

Change in deferred revenue



(40,618)





(42,055)





200,662





(7,693)

Billings (1)

$ 200,857



$ 206,983



$ 1,591,336



$ 1,314,724





Education





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net sales

$ 189,387



$ 188,754



$ 1,210,646



$ 1,122,689

Change in deferred revenue



(40,514)





(41,095)





201,621





(7,980)

Education Billings (1)

$ 148,873



$ 147,659



$ 1,412,267



$ 1,114,709





























HMH Books & Media

















Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net sales

$ 52,088



$ 60,284



$ 180,028



$ 199,728

Change in deferred revenue



(104)





(960)





(959)





287

HMH Books & Media Billings

$ 51,984



$ 59,324



$ 179,069



$ 200,015



Billings is an operating measure utilized by the Company derived as shown above.



1 All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the Riverside Standardized Testing business which has been classified as discontinued operations.

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

