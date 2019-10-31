Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reports Record Billings Growth in Third Quarter; Re-Affirms 2019 Guidance

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ("HMH" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HMHC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Operating Highlights:

Net sales growth of 10% in Q3 and 7% YTD

Record billings growth across the Company of 31% in Q3 and 26% YTD

Core Solutions billings growth of 50% in Q3 and 48% YTD

Extensions billings growth of 25% in Q3 and 14% YTD driven by strong Heinemann and Services

Net cash provided by operating activities of $393 million in Q3 and $127 million YTD

in Q3 and YTD Generated free cash flow of $358 million in Q3 and $18 million YTD

in Q3 and YTD Re-affirming guidance established at Investor Update Event on October 17, 2019





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in millions of dollars)

2019



2018 (1)



Change



2019



2018 (1)



Change

Net sales

$ 566



$ 516





9.6 %

$ 1,149



$ 1,073





7.1 % Change in deferred revenue



181





55



NM





241





34



NM

Billings



747





571





30.7 %



1,390





1,108





25.5 % Income (loss) from continuing operations



69





84





(17.5) %



(89)





(51)





(73.7) % Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 2



149





160





(6.9) %



169





190





(10.7) % Pre-publication or content development costs



(26)





(33)





20.6 %



(82)





(92)





11.6 % Net cash provided by operating activities

393



201





95.3 %



127





26



NM

Free cash flow 2

358



150



NM





18





(108)



NM

________________









































1 All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the Riverside Standardized Testing business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations. 2 Non-GAAP measure, please refer to Use of Non-GAAP measures for an explanation and reconciliation. NM = not meaningful

"The third quarter represented the second consecutive record quarter of billings growth for HMH as a public company, and we raised our billings guidance at the recent investor update event in New York City on October 17, 2019 to reflect the strength we are seeing in 2019. Early success from our cross-selling initiatives provides compelling evidence that our integrated solutions approach will help us drive sustained, positive free cash flow into the future," said Jack Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Joe Abbott, Chief Financial Officer of HMH added, "Momentum in both Core Solutions and Extensions is being driven by the new core programs we launched into the market this year, as well as growth in Heinemann and professional services. The strong cash flow generation in the third quarter puts us on track to generate 2019 free cash flow in a range of $100 to $120 million."

2019 Outlook

In light of stronger-than-expected year to date financial results, the Company revised its billings guidance, content development spend guidance and total capital expenditures guidance on October 17, 2019 at its investor update meeting. Additionally, the Company provided free cash flow guidance for the full year at the investor update meeting. Our guidance is as follows:





2019 Guidance Billings

$1,590 million to $1,620 million Content Development Spend

$100 million to $110 million Total Capital Expenditures

$150 million to $160 million Free Cash Flow

$100 million to $120 million

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

Net Sales: HMH reported net sales of $566 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 10% or $50 million compared to $516 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net sales increase was driven by a $68 million increase in our Education segment, offset by a $18 million decrease in our HMH Books & Media segment. Within our Education segment, the increase was due to higher net sales in Extensions, which primarily consist of our Heinemann brand, intervention and supplemental products as well as professional services, which increased by $38 million from $207 million in 2018 to $244 million. Within Extensions, Heinemann net sales continued to grow primarily driven by sales of the Fountas & Pinnell Classroom and Calkins products. Further, our net sales from Core Solutions increased by $30 million from $243 million in 2018 to $273 million. The primary driver of the increase in Core Solutions were net sales of Texas and national versions of the Into Reading and Into Literature programs. The HMH Books & Media net sales decrease was primarily due to 2018 licensing income of $16 million, pertaining to our classic backlist titles 1984 and Animal Farm, which did not repeat this year.

Billings: Billings for the third quarter of 2019 increased $175 million, or 31%, from the same period in 2018. The billings increase was driven by a $195 million increase in our Education segment, offset by a $19 million decrease in our HMH Books & Media segment. Within our Education segment, the increase was primarily due to higher Core Solutions billings, which increased by $138 million, driven by billings of the Texas and national versions of the Into Reading and Into Literature programs. Further, the billings from Extensions increased $57 million, driven by continued growth of Heinemann's Fountas & Pinnell Classroom and Calkins products. The HMH Books & Media billings decrease was primarily due to 2018 licensing income of $16 million, pertaining to our classic backlist titles 1984 and Animal Farm, which did not repeat this year.

Cost of Sales: Overall cost of sales increased by $54 million to $292 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $238 million in the same period in 2018, primarily due to higher billings volume and royalty costs associated with such billings, and an increase in pre-publication amortization expense related to the timing of 2019 major product releases.

Selling and Administrative Costs: Selling and administrative costs increased by $13 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to increases in labor and variable costs due to $175 million of higher billings compared to the same period last year.

Operating Income: Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $78 million, a $14 million unfavorable change from the $92 million operating income recorded in the same period in 2018. The unfavorable change was primarily the result of higher cost of sales in the third quarter of 2019, coupled with an increase in selling and administrative expenses as noted herein.

Net Income: Net income of $69 million for the third quarter of 2019 was $17 million less than the net income of $86 million in the same quarter of 2018. Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $69 million, a $15 million unfavorable change from the $84 million net income from continuing operations in the same quarter of 2018, due primarily to the same factors impacting operating loss, partially offset by income from a transition services agreement of $1 million that did not occur in the same period in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $149 million, a $11 million unfavorable change from $160 million in the same quarter of 2018. Certain variable costs such as royalty, transportation and commissions were higher due to the increase in billings over the prior year.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Results:

Net Sales: HMH reported net sales of $1,149 million for the first nine months of 2019, up 7% or $76 million compared to $1,073 million from the same period of 2018. The net sales increase was driven by a $87 million increase in our Education segment, offset by a $11 million decrease in our HMH Books & Media segment. Within our Education segment, the increase was due to higher net sales in Extensions, which increased by $50 million from $478 million in 2018 to $528 million. Within Extensions, Heinemann net sales continued to grow primarily driven by sales of the Fountas & Pinnell Classroom and Calkins products. Further, net sales from Core Solutions increased by $37 million from $456 million in 2018 to $493 million. The primary driver of the increase in Core Solutions were net sales of the Texas and national versions of the Into Reading and Into Literature programs.

Billings: Billings for the first nine months of 2019 increased $283 million, or 26%, from the same period in 2018. The billings increase was driven by a $296 million increase in our Education segment, offset by a $14 million decrease in our HMH Books & Media segment. Within our Education segment, the increase was primarily due to higher Core Solutions billings, driven by billings of the Texas and national versions of the Into Reading and Into Literature programs. Further, the billings from Extensions increased $67 million, driven by continued growth of Heinemann's Fountas & Pinnell Classroom and Calkins products. The HMH Books & Media billings decrease was primarily due to 2018 licensing income of $16 million, pertaining to our classic backlist titles 1984 and Animal Farm, which did not repeat this year.

Cost of Sales: Overall cost of sales increased by $94 million to $662 million in the first nine months of 2019 from $568 million in the same period in 2018, primarily due to higher billings volume and royalty costs associated with such billings, and an increase in pre-publication amortization expense related to the timing of 2019 major product releases.

Selling and Administrative Costs: Selling and administrative costs increased by $25 million in the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to increases in labor and variable costs due to $283 million of higher billings compared to the same period last year.

Operating Loss: Operating loss for the first nine months of 2019 was $54 million, a $38 million unfavorable change from the $16 million operating loss recorded in the same period in 2018. The unfavorable change was primarily the result of higher cost of sales coupled with an increase in selling and administrative expenses as noted herein.

Net Loss: Net loss of $89 million for the first nine months of 2019 was $50 million more than the net loss of $38 million in the same period of 2018. Net loss from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2019 was $89 million, a $38 million unfavorable change from the $51 million net loss from continuing operations in the same period of 2018, due primarily to the same factors impacting operating loss, slightly offset by income from a transition services agreement of $4 million that did not occur in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the nine months of 2019 was $169 million, a $20 million unfavorable change from $190 million in the same period of 2018. Certain variable costs such as royalty, transportation and commissions were higher due to the increase in billings over the prior year.

Cash Flows: Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2019 was $127 million compared with $43 million in the same period of 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $127 million in the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $101 million compared to $26 million in the same period of 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities included $17 million of cash flow from discontinued operations in 2018. HMH's free cash flow, defined as net cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures, in the first nine months of 2019 was $18 million compared with a usage of $108 million in the same period of 2018. The primary driver of the favorable change in free cash flow was an increase in net working capital associated with the increased billings in the first nine months of 2019 of $283 million offset by growth in accounts receivables and inventory. As of September 30, 2019, no amounts were outstanding on the revolving credit facility.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and to provide additional insights into our performance (for a completed period and/or on a forward-looking basis), we have presented adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and free cash flow. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and/or our expected results of operations because it assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides useful information to our investors and management as an indicator of our performance that is not affected by: fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates; levels of depreciation or amortization; non-cash charges; fees, expenses or charges relating to acquisition-related activities, including purchase accounting adjustments, integration costs and transaction costs, as well as to securities offering- and debt refinancing-activities; charges associated with restructuring and cost saving initiatives, including severance, separation and facility closure costs; certain legal settlements and awards; and non-routine costs and gains. Accordingly, management believes that this measure is useful for comparing our performance from period to period and makes decisions based on it. In addition, targets in adjusted EBITDA (further adjusted to include the change in deferred revenue) are used as performance measures to determine certain incentive compensation of management. Management also believes that the presentation of free cash flow provides useful information to our investors because management regularly reviews free cash flow as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by general business operations, excluding capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP measures as financial measures to assess our business, the use of non-GAAP measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income or loss prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance; and free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash from operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is not intended to be a measure of liquidity nor is free cash flow intended to be a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary use. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (to the extent available without unreasonable efforts in the case of forward-looking measures) and related disclosure is provided in the appendix to this news release.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a global learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein include forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "potential," "project," "target" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical facts. They include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, including billings and net sales; financial performance, financial condition; liquidity; products and services, including for new adoptions; outlook for full year 2019; prospects; growth; markets and our positions therein; strategies, including with respect to investing in our Core Solutions and Extensions offerings and operational excellence; efficiency and cost savings initiatives, including actions thereunder and expected impact; the industry in which we operate; and potential business decisions. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this report.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, even if our results are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained herein, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in state and local education funding and/or related programs, legislation and procurement processes; changes in state academic standards; state acceptance of submitted programs and participation rates therefor; industry cycles and trends; the rate and state of technological change; state requirements related to digital instruction; changes in product distribution channels and concentration of retailer power; changes in our competitive environment, including free and low cost open educational resources; periods of operating and net losses; our ability to enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights; risks based on information technology systems and potential breaches of those systems; dependence on a small number of print and paper vendors; third-party software and technology development; possible defects in digital products; our ability to identify, complete, or achieve the expected benefits of, acquisitions; unanticipated consequences of the disposition of our Riverside clinical and standardized testing business; our ability to execute on our long-term growth strategy; increases in our operating costs; exposure to litigation; major disasters or other external threats; contingent liabilities; risks related to our indebtedness; future impairment charges; changes in school district payment practices; a potential increase in the portion of our sales coming from digital sales; risks related to doing business abroad; changes in tax law or interpretations; management and other personnel changes; timing, higher costs and unintended consequences of our operational efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives, including our recently announced workforce reduction; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other news releases we issue and filings we make with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events described herein may not occur.

We undertake no obligation, and do not expect, to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein.



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands of dollars, except share information)

September 30, 2019

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2018

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 308,676



$ 253,365

Short-term investments



—





49,833

Accounts receivable, net



434,903





203,574

Inventories



211,744





184,209

Prepaid expenses and other assets



18,728





15,297

Total current assets



974,051





706,278

Property, plant, and equipment, net



104,718





125,925

Pre-publication costs, net



290,356





323,641

Royalty advances to authors, net



48,124





47,993

Goodwill



716,977





716,073

Other intangible assets, net



486,356





520,892

Operating lease assets



135,298





—

Deferred income taxes



3,259





3,259

Deferred commissions



33,953





22,635

Other assets



31,698





28,428

Total assets

$ 2,824,790



$ 2,495,124

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 8,000



$ 8,000

Accounts payable



88,091





76,313

Royalties payable



68,189





66,893

Salaries, wages, and commissions payable



69,638





50,225

Deferred revenue



314,083





251,944

Interest payable



147





136

Severance and other charges



1,312





6,020

Accrued postretirement benefits



1,512





1,512

Operating lease liabilities



11,135





—

Other liabilities



34,473





26,649

Total current liabilities



596,580





487,692

Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs



752,241





755,649

Operating lease liabilities



137,375





—

Long-term deferred revenue



574,641





395,500

Accrued pension benefits



27,624





29,320

Accrued postretirement benefits



13,235





14,300

Deferred income taxes



29,655





27,075

Other liabilities



6,746





17,118

Total liabilities



2,138,097





1,726,654

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized;

148,907,955 and 148,164,854 shares issued at September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively; 124,330,921 and 123,587,820 shares

outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



1,489





1,481

Treasury stock, 24,577,034 shares as of September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively, at cost



(518,030)





(518,030)

Capital in excess of par value



4,903,422





4,893,174

Accumulated deficit



(3,650,874)





(3,562,971)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(49,314)





(45,184)

Total stockholders' equity



686,693





768,470

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,824,790



$ 2,495,124





Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share information)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Net sales

$ 565,668



$ 516,255



$ 1,149,199



$ 1,073,379

Costs and expenses































Cost of sales, excluding publishing rights and pre-publication amortization



246,527





201,748





533,413





461,539

Publishing rights amortization



6,341





8,238





20,217





26,476

Pre-publication amortization



39,319





28,094





108,140





80,047

Cost of sales



292,187





238,080





661,770





568,062

Selling and administrative



188,957





176,202





516,206





491,052

Other intangible asset amortization



6,383





6,696





19,519





20,238

Restructuring



—





3,077





—





3,077

Severance and other charges



270





362





5,921





6,380

Loss on sale of assets



—





—





—





384

Operating income (loss)



77,871





91,838





(54,217)





(15,814)

Other income (expense)































Retirement benefits non-service income



41





320





125





960

Interest expense



(11,597)





(11,627)





(35,142)





(34,035)

Interest income



509





277





1,698





900

Change in fair value of derivative instruments



(737)





(249)





(1,171)





(974)

Income from transition services agreement



571





—





4,248





—

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes



66,658





80,559





(84,459)





(48,963)

Income tax (benefit) expense for continuing operations



(2,602)





(3,349)





4,256





2,104

Income (loss) from continuing operations



69,260





83,908





(88,715)





(51,067)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





2,441





—





12,833

Net income (loss)

$ 69,260



$ 86,349



$ (88,715)



$ (38,234)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders































Basic:































Continuing operations

$ 0.56



$ 0.68



$ (0.71)



$ (0.41)

Discontinued operations



—





0.02





—





0.10

Net income (loss)

$ 0.56



$ 0.70



$ (0.71)



$ (0.31)

Diluted:































Continuing operations

$ 0.55



$ 0.68



$ (0.71)



$ (0.41)

Discontinued operations



—





0.02





—





0.10

Net income (loss)

$ 0.55



$ 0.70



$ (0.71)



$ (0.31)

Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic



124,315,491





123,553,116





124,089,257





123,401,005

Diluted



124,807,488





123,870,380





124,089,257





123,401,005





Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands of dollars)

2019



2018

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (88,715)



$ (38,234)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





(12,833)

Loss on sale of assets



—





384

Depreciation and amortization expense



201,593





183,218

Amortization and impairments of operating lease assets



12,898





—

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs



3,136





3,136

Deferred income taxes



2,580





2,597

Stock-based compensation expense



11,094





9,363

Change in fair value of derivative instruments



1,171





974

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions















Accounts receivable



(231,296)





(160,506)

Inventories



(27,535)





(19,317)

Other assets



(23,649)





(716)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



37,488





15,471

Royalties payable and author advances, net



1,165





(5,165)

Deferred revenue



241,091





34,362

Interest payable



11





41

Severance and other charges



(464)





(481)

Accrued pension and postretirement benefits



(2,761)





(2,462)

Operating lease liabilities



(12,450)





—

Other liabilities



2,015





16,274

Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations



127,372





26,106

Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations



—





17,361

Net cash provided by operating activities



127,372





43,467

Cash flows from investing activities















Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments



50,000





86,539

Purchases of short-term investments



—





(29,708)

Additions to pre-publication costs



(81,532)





(92,202)

Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(27,350)





(41,488)

Proceeds from sale of assets



—





500

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(5,447)





—

Investment in preferred stock



(750)





—

Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations



(65,079)





(76,359)

Net cash used in investing activities – discontinued operations



—





(5,933)

Net cash used in investing activities



(65,079)





(82,292)

Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds under revolving credit facility



60,000





50,000

Payments of revolving credit facility



(60,000)





(50,000)

Payments of long-term debt



(6,000)





(6,000)

Payments of deferred financing fees



(311)





—

Tax withholding payments related to net share settlements of restricted stock units and awards



(1,963)





(1,113)

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan



1,027





1,263

Net collections under transition services agreement



265





—

Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations



(6,982)





(5,850)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



55,311





(44,675)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



253,365





148,979

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 308,676



$ 104,304





Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

Consolidated (in thousands of dollars)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 69,260



$ 83,908



$ (88,715)



$ (51,067)

Interest expense



11,597





11,627





35,142





34,035

Interest income



(509)





(277)





(1,698)





(900)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(2,602)





(3,349)





4,256





2,104

Depreciation expense



13,901





17,701





46,945





56,457

Amortization expense – film asset



—





—





6,772





—

Amortization expense



52,043





43,028





147,876





126,761

Non-cash charges – stock compensation



3,835





3,302





11,094





9,363

Non-cash charges – loss on derivative instruments



737





249





1,171





974

Fees, expenses or charges for equity offerings, debt or acquisitions/dispositions



183





150





731





2,256

2017 Restructuring Plan



—





3,077





—





3,077

Severance, separation costs and facility closures



270





362





5,921





6,380

Loss on sale of assets



—





—





—





384

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 148,715



$ 159,778



$ 169,495



$ 189,824

