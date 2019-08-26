Houghton Mifflin Harcourt To Present at Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) (NASDAQ: HMHC) today announced that Joe Abbott, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Shipman, the Company's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's web site at ir.hmhco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the webcast.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and three million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

