Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Unveils Into Learning: Next Generation Core Solutions that Empower Teachers, Drive Growth and Improve Student Outcomes

HMH developed the Into Learning programs to address the growing demands teachers face to demonstrate positive outcomes while simultaneously juggling the varied needs of their students. Built to honor and support the essential student-teacher relationship and foster a culture of growth, the programs feature an intentional yet flexible design that weaves together embedded, actionable data analytics, a streamlined approach to formative assessment, ongoing blended professional learning opportunities and rich, current content to inspire students.

"At HMH, we envision a new kind of core curriculum, one that is focused on accelerating student growth. To drive positive outcomes, we believe that relevant teacher support and integrated data are just as critical as pedagogy and high-quality content," said Jim O'Neill, EVP and general manager, core solutions at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. "Working directly with educators and our nationally recognized team of authors and consultants, we have made this vision a reality with our Into Learning series. Our programs are rooted in purposeful technology to extend the capabilities of teachers, giving them more time to focus on students and the classroom experience."

In the fundamental core disciplines of math and literacy, HMH's newest programs offer the following:

HMH Into Math™

The growth of our nation's students into independent thinkers and fearless problem solvers hinges on our ability to empower and support teachers with the tools necessary to help each learner succeed. Created for K-8, HMH Into Math's rich data informs and guides teachers, helping them tailor and measure their students' growth throughout the school year so they can continue to grow year after year, and sophisticated professional learning opportunities developed by Math Solutions® are embedded throughout the program. Its student-centered learning model emphasizes conceptual understanding that builds student confidence and enables them to unlock higher-level math concepts and provides strong support for English learners.

HMH Into Reading™

Teachers need the tools and resources to help establish a passion for reading among children, transforming them into lifelong learners and critical problem solvers. Created for K-6, HMH Into Reading is designed to give educators an approach that is flexible, balanced and scalable, leveraging whole classroom, small group and individual instruction, to provide students with a rich, integrated and measured path to growth in reading, writing and communication. The program includes well-loved Rigby leveled readers and dual-language and biliteracy program offerings featuring authentic Spanish language text selections.

HMH Into Literature™

HMH believes that when students engage with literature, they unlock potential and gather insight that can be applied across academic subjects and beyond. To ensure that 6-12 learners are growing and deepening the foundational critical thinking skills they need for long term success, HMH Into Literature provides engaging reading and writing instruction aligned with relevant, authentic literature.

All of the Into Learning programs provide on-demand, blended professional learning and a streamlined digital experience for educators and students via HMH's teaching and learning platform Ed – Your Friend in Learning®. Ed gives teachers an intuitive, point-of-use path through all lesson resources, making it easy to plan, teach, assess and differentiate, and provides students with a central hub for content, assignments, collaboration, communication and more— all from one simple interface. New features exclusive to Into Learning include automated grouping for differentiated instruction, standards and skill reporting and forecasting and analytic tools tied to HMH's student growth measure.

Strengthening the Into Learning offerings, HMH recently announced an exclusive partnership with analytics leader Renaissance® to integrate Into Learning with Flow 360®, bringing together deep data analytics with predictive student growth measures. The Into Learning programs also benefit from HMH's partnership with Mindset Works™, the global leader in growth mindset training for educators and students. Growth mindset concepts and strategies are incorporated throughout the curriculum to champion student success at every stage of academic development and nurture social emotional learning.

HMH will be providing immersive experiences of the Into Learning programs at ISTE 2018. If you're at the conference, visit HMH at Booth 1402.

The Into Learning programs will be available for implementation in 2019. To learn more visit here.

