Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar Introduces New Limited-Time-Only Fall Menu

Four new entrees are featured on the Chef's Test Kitchen Menu:

Short Rib Lasagna slow roasted short rib & sherry demi-glace sauce layered with herb ricotta, Italian cheeses, served with a little chopped salad.

The popular Crispy Cauliflower appetizer was behind the creation of the Crispy Cauliflower Stir Fry, your go-to take-out order, Hou style. Housemade General Tso-style sauce tossed with Hou's signature crispy cauliflower over brown rice, stir fried red bell peppers, snow peas and scallions. This new item is also perfect for our Vegetarian fans.

Lemony Chicken Piccata thinly-pounded, sautéed chicken breast, white wine butter sauce, lemon herb butter, oven roasted tomatoes, lemon asparagus risotto and fried capers.

"The So Hot Right Now Chicken Sandwich is our take on a Nashville staple – pickle-brined chicken breast, battered and fried to order, housemade hot sauce, ranch, lettuce and your choice of side," said Bill Leibengood, chief marketing officer for Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc. "We think it's the best one out there!" (This item is not available in New York and New Jersey)

Because the fall season isn't complete without something apple, Houlihan's Executive Chef, Michael Slavin, has developed the Apple Croustade, cinnamon-sugar apples wrapped in flaky puff pastry, brown sugar oat crumb, vanilla ice cream with caramel drizzle.

And from the bar, two new cocktails debut. The All-Seasons Spritz and the Chocolate Ding Dong 'Tini. Yes, Hou firmly believes that Ding Dongs are not just for kids. Select locations are adding the Blackberry Whisky Smash and in New Jersey and New York, the restaurants will also feature the Pear Mule.

The Chef's Test Kitchen Fall Menu is in restaurants beginning Tuesday, October 1.

About Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc.

Leawood, Kansas-based Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc. has developed and owns several award-winning concepts from fine dining to upscale casual, including Houlihan's Bar + Grill. There are currently 62 Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar locations that are both company and franchise-owned, located primarily in the Midwest and northeast United States. For more information visit www.Houlihans.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @Houlihans.

