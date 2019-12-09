Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar Kicks Off December Merrython With Food And Drink Specials, Free Delivery And More

Thursday, Dec. 12 -- $5 BahHUMburgers. Get the famous Houlihan's Burger + Fries for only $5 all day December 12. Plain or with cheese – your choice. Dine in only.

Sunday, Dec. 15 – Free Delivery! When you place your order via Houlihans.com, Houlihan's will waive the delivery fee. This is the perfect opportunity to relax at home, maybe watch some football, and still enjoy your favorite menu items from Houlihan's. Orders must be placed through www.houlihans.com to receive the Free Delivery. Not valid on 3rd party deliver. Minimum $25 order. Not valid with any other offer, discount or promotion.

Monday, Dec. 16 – It's time for Reindeer Games! Each table of guests will have an opportunity to draw for a special holiday offer from the Hou Santa hat. The gifts include $5 off food purchase, a complimentary appetizer with the purchase of an entrée and one lucky table of guests in each restaurant will have their entire food check paid for by Houlihan's. Offers must be drawn and redeemed on 12/16/19. Dine-in only and not valid with any other offer, discount or promotion. One drawing per table. No cash value. Does not include alcohol, gratuity or gift card purchases.

To find the Houlihan's closest to you, visit Houlihan's Locations.

About Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc.

Leawood, Kansas-based Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc. has developed and owns several award-winning concepts from fine dining to upscale casual, including Houlihan's Bar + Grill. There are currently 53 Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar locations that are both company and franchise-owned, located primarily in the Midwest and northeast United States.

The Houlihan's E-mail Club is a great way to be the first to know about special offers, and you also receive some pretty cool swag! New E-club members will receive $10 off just for joining, a free birthday entrée and lots of other swag.

For more information visit www.Houlihans.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @Houlihans.

