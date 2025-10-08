Houndsy Expands Its Lineup with New Essential Series Kibble Dispensers

Modern design, effortless feeding: now under $200

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houndsy, the innovative pet brand redefining the modern dog feeding experience, today announced the launch of its Essential Series Kibble Dispensers. Following the success of the brand's original Furniture Series, the new Essential Series, priced at $195, brings Houndsy's patented convenience and modern design to a wider audience.

Each dispenser features Houndsy's patented crank-lever mechanism, delivering perfectly portioned cups of kibble directly into your dog's bowl, eliminating mess, bulky bags, and mealtime guesswork.

Essential Series Highlights ($195):

Crafted from durable, impact-resistant polymer

Sleek minimalist design in versatile Black and White

Patented crank-lever system for effortless, mess-free feeding

Compact silhouette that blends seamlessly into modern interiors

The launch also comes at a time when pet spending now exceeds $100 billion annually, and pet parents are demanding design-forward products that integrate seamlessly into modern homes.

"The Essential Series was created to deliver the same function our customers love, but in a streamlined, more affordable form," said Pavan Bapu, Co-Founder of Houndsy. "Lower price doesn't mean compromise. These pieces are just as stylish and elevated as our original Furniture Series, designed to blend beautifully into any space while simplifying mealtime."

With the Essential and Furniture Series, Houndsy now offers two distinct options that share the same focus on convenience and clean design giving pet parents a choice between heirloom-quality furniture and sleek, minimalist function:

Essential Series ($195): Sleek and functional, made from durable polymer in versatile Black and White, this new collection delivers the same convenience in a streamlined, approachable form.





Sleek and functional, made from durable polymer in versatile Black and White, this new collection delivers the same convenience in a streamlined, approachable form. Furniture Series ($295): Crafted from sustainably sourced, furniture-grade wood in Walnut and new Oak finishes, these mid-century inspired pieces are heirloom-quality for design-minded homes.

The expansion reflects the growing demand for pet products that meet the same design standards as modern interiors. As the pet industry continues to grow, Houndsy is leading the way with solutions that seamlessly marry style, function, and convenience.

About Houndsy

Houndsy is a leading brand in the dog care industry, offering award-winning feeding solutions that blend style and functionality. With a commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Houndsy's products are trusted by tens of thousands of pet parents and designed to enhance the lives of dogs and their owners alike. From its patented kibble dispensers to its focus on modern design, Houndsy is dedicated to setting new standards in dog care.

