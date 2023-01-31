Hour One integrates GPT3 directly into its Reals Editor Platform for Complete Automation of Pro-Grade Video

With Script Wizard, Instantly Turn Ideas Into Scripted Videos In Just A Few Clicks

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hour One, the AI video generation company powered by virtual human characters, today announced the launch of Script Wizard, powered by GPT3. Script Wizard, a feature of Hour One's Reals AI video editor, turns simple text prompts into professional quality scripts, which are then presented by life-like virtual humans. The feature leverages generative AI to instantly improve existing scripts or generate new scripts, furthering Hour One's mission to democratize studio quality video creation.

Script Wizard's 'rephrase' feature harnesses curated elements of Open AI's GPT3 to make a script shorter or longer, rephrase it entirely, or switch the script to the first person. The tool's 'change tone' feature enables users to easily adjust the sentiment and style of a script to make it happier, more formal, professional, youthful or fun.

"The creative possibilities offered by integrating GPT3 for script writing, with Hour One's Reals Editor are truly remarkable," said Oren Aharon, CEO of Hour One. "Since our inception in 2019 we have been transforming text into presenter-led video. Script Wizard now helps write and improve that text, providing end-to-end video creation assistance. Our Reals platform empowers anyone, including those without any creative, production or coding skills, to create professional quality video."

Last year, Hour One raised a $20 million Series A funding round led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. To learn more about Hour One's Reals Editor and Script Wizard feature, and to try it for free, visit hourone.ai

About Hour One

Hour One is an AI company specializing in the development of virtual humans for use in professional video communications. Hour One's lifelike virtual characters are based on real humans, and can be animated with human expressiveness just from text, enabling businesses to upgrade their communications with unprecedented ease and scale. With its self-service platform, Reals , businesses can access Hour One's technology more easily than ever, to generate fully-produced videos automatically, in just minutes. Hour One's customers include some of the biggest names in e-learning and media, including Berlitz and NBC Universal and DreamWorks, and spanning HR, e-commerce, SaaS and more. Hour One is headquartered in Tel Aviv and New York City.

