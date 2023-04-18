Hour One Introduces Prompt-to-Video for High Velocity Video Creation

GPT-Enabled Video Wizard Turns Ideas into Pro-Grade Video Content

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hour One, the AI video generation company powered by virtual human characters, today announced the launch of its prompt-to-video feature, Video Wizard. Building on the company's automated script-writing tool, Video Wizard completely automates the process of turning ideas into videos starring virtual humans, using AI to generate a complete script, in the desired language, along with imagery, layouts and sound.

This groundbreaking tool offers users a new way to create personalized and localized video at scale, with minimal effort. For example, the prompt, "create a tour guide for Paris, presenting three major sites" generates a video, scene by scene, as shown in the example linked here.

"Prompt-to-video with Video Wizard takes all the work out of video creation, and helps people who typically don't think of themselves as creative to suddenly be so," said Oren Aharon, CEO of Hour One. "For the first time, we present a new frictionless way to generate video and are pleased to take this important step in our mission to make studio-quality video creation available to everyone."

To try Hour One's Reals Editor and Video Wizard feature for free, visit hourone.ai .

Hour One is an AI company specializing in the development of virtual humans for use in professional video communications. Hour One's lifelike virtual characters are based on real humans, and can be animated with human expressiveness just from text, enabling businesses to upgrade their communications with unprecedented ease and scale. With its self-service platform, Reals, businesses can access Hour One's technology more easily than ever, to generate fully-produced videos automatically, in just minutes. Hour One's customers include some of the biggest names in e-learning and media, including Berlitz and NBC Universal and DreamWorks, and spanning HR, e-commerce, SaaS and more. Hour One is headquartered in Tel Aviv and New York City.

