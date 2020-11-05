Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn Named to 2021 US News and World Report Best Law Firms Across Five Areas of Practice

KINGSTON, Pa., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, PC is pleased to announce that the Firm has been named to the 2021 US News and World Report and Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn received an Allentown Tier 1 designation: Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation - Claimants; and an Allentown Tier 2 designation, Employment Law - Management. The Metropolitan Tier 1 and 2 include Northeastern Pennsylvania and Allentown Lehigh Valley.

Attorney Joseph A. Quinn, Jr.

Firms included in the 2021 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. "Choosing the right law firm can be a vital decision," said Tim Smart, executive editor at U.S. News & World Report. "The rankings draw on U.S. News' 35 years of experience evaluating complex institutions to help individuals and companies alike make the best decisions."To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America©, which recognizes the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in the United States. Almost, 16,000 attorneys provided more than 1,229,000 law firm assessments, and over 12,000 clients provided more than 107,000 evaluations.

"For the 2021 'Best Law Firms' publication, the evaluation process has remained just as rigorous and discerning as it did when we first started ten years ago," says Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "This year we reviewed 14,931 law firms throughout the United States – across 75 national practice areas – and a total of 2,106 firms received a national law firm ranking."

"As one of the founders of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, I am honored to be part of this notable distinction and so very proud of our attorneys at the firm. Hard work, dedication, compassion, decades of experience, education and research, teamwork, preparation and exemplary skills in the courtroom contribute to the results we obtain for our clients," says HKQ Law Attorney Joseph A. Quinn, Jr.

Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for its abilities, its professionalism and its integrity. The 2021 "Best Law Firms" rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

