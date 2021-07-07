House Advantage Announces the Completion of the Bally's Black Hawk Loyalty Program Rebrand

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House Advantage, a leading loyalty and gaming operations technology provider, today announced the deployment of the new Bally's Black Hawk branding implemented across the Bally Rewards loyalty framework. This announcement signifies the unification of the three Colorado-based Bally's brick-and-mortar properties under their now combined visual brand and name.

The rebrand is both operations and patron-facing and includes unifying the visual components used by casino operations, as well as the player portal where patrons access their Bally Rewards account information and offers. Launching across Bally's loyalty framework and systems in lockstep with the company's rebrand announcement was a milestone achievement for the project and required the collaboration of both House Advantage and Bally's teams to fully execute.

"This is one of several exciting projects the Bally's and House Advantage teams have undertaken together, and I couldn't be more thrilled to deploy the brand unification of the loyalty program quickly and efficiently," said Jon Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer at House Advantage. "Our teams' abilities to work together to exceed deadline and project expectations is a testament to the sophistication and knowledge of both companies, and our dedication to consistency and presentation."

The new program allows Bally's Reward Card members to earn points and use rewards cards at each of the Colorado properties, and extends the Bally Rewards program to its Bally Bet mobile sports betting players. With the rebrand, Bally's operations employees and player base will have a unified experience regardless of the location or device being used.

"We deeply value a consistent, sophisticated user and customer experience, and share that philosophy with Bally's," said Wolfe. "We are proud to work with Bally's and introduce this incredible rebrand to the employees and players throughout Colorado."

ABOUT HOUSE ADVANTAGE

House Advantage is the leading provider of loyalty and gaming operations engineering, design, and consultancy services, and the creator of the most comprehensive and automated stack of loyalty technology, the HALo platform. HALo, the most widely deployed loyalty framework in the gaming industry, delivers demonstrable value to casino operators by providing a centralized platform integrating all patron spending and behavioral data across enterprise touchpoints: gaming, hospitality, retail, entertainment, online, social, mobile, sports, and more. The HALo suite of loyalty solutions enables real-time delivery of highly tailored, branded programs and incentives across these multiple disparate systems creating a frictionless and engaging universal guest experience. Gaming's biggest brands, including multiple Fortune 500 companies and prominent Native American tribes, trust House Advantage as a loyalty thought leader and technical innovator for their most critical projects and initiatives.

