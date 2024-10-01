House Analytics, the force behind College House, introduces Senior House, a dedicated analytics platform for the Seniors Housing Sector

Providing Granular, Non-Anonymized Insights to Senior Housing Professionals

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House Analytics, the data analytics provider behind the widely recognized College House platform for student housing, is proud to formally introduce Senior House , a new data platform designed specifically for the senior housing market. With its advanced data analysis tools, Senior House empowers investors by providing highly localized, non-anonymized data to drive faster, more accurate decision-making.

Senior House equips stakeholders of all types with property-level insights, including key metrics such as occupancy rates, unit mix, care types, and pricing, along with market-specific demographics and competitive data.

"Senior House was developed to meet the unique needs of senior housing investors," explained Natalie Cheney, CEO of House Analytics. "Our platform delivers highly granular, timely data that enables investors to act quickly and with certainty in this growing sector."

Key Features of Senior House:

Non-Anonymized Data : Provides detailed insights at the property, submarket, and market levels.

: Provides detailed insights at the property, submarket, and market levels. Predictive Tools : Forecast market trends and assess demographics to better understand and anticipate market opportunities

: Forecast market trends and assess demographics to better understand and anticipate market opportunities Streamlined Decision-Making: Features like AI-curated comp sets, customizable data exports, and benchmarking data streamline analysis for faster, more actionable results.

Building on Proven Success

House Analytics, known for its success in the student housing market through College House, has expanded its expertise to the senior housing market with Senior House. The platform's intuitive interface, combined with its depth of data, ensures that investors at all levels can efficiently navigate and capitalize on market opportunities.

About House Analytics:

House Analytics is dedicated to providing real estate professionals with reliable, timely data to make informed decisions. The company's innovative data aggregation and analysis solutions measure fast-changing metrics to deliver clean, granular data and actionable insights that are tailored to the unique needs of various commercial real estate sectors with College House and Senior House.

Learn more about Senior House: https://seniorhouse.com/

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/company/house-analytics/

SOURCE House Analytics