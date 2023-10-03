House Analytics Unveils New Brand Evolution and Expanded Solutions

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House Analytics, an emerging advanced analytics provider in the commercial real estate sector, is proud to introduce a significant brand evolution and an expanded suite of services. This transformation enhances House Analytics' ability to serve its growing client base and extend its expertise to a wider array of real estate sectors.

House Analytics, initially known for College House, a leader in data coverage and analytics across 270+ Collegiate Markets, has rebranded to reaffirm its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower real estate professionals with accurate, timely data. The expanded portfolio now covers both student and senior housing segments, revolutionizing decision-making in the commercial real estate industry.

Key Highlights of the Brand Expansion:

  • Diverse Solutions: House Analytics now offers a comprehensive range of data-driven solutions tailored to various real estate segments. From student housing property analysis to senior housing market insights, real estate professionals partnering with House Analytics gain access to sector-specific real-time data and actionable insights, enabling timely and well-informed decisions in the dynamic real estate market.
  • Data Intelligence: Leveraging advanced data intelligence, actionable analysis tools, and comprehensive data aggregation, House Analytics provides a holistic view of the market, equipping clients with accurate information and a competitive analytics advantage.
  • New Brand Identity: House Analytics now serves as a brand umbrella for College House and Senior House, facilitating the company's expansion into additional commercial real estate sectors.

Charlie Matthews, CEO of House Analytics, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone: "This brand expansion represents the next chapter in our journey. We remain dedicated to delivering the highest quality data-driven insights to our clients, and House Analytics allows us to do just that on a broader scale."

House Analytics is dedicated to providing real estate professionals with reliable, timely data to make informed decisions. The company's innovative data aggregation and analysis solutions measure fast-changing metrics, delivering clean, granular data and actionable insights that are tailored to the unique needs of various commercial real estate sectors with College House and Senior House. 

