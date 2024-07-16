House Analytics welcomes Natalie Cheney as new Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House Analytics, a leader in commercial real estate analytics solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Natalie Cheney as its new Chief Executive Officer as of Jul 8, 2024.

Cheney, an accomplished and visionary executive, brings a wealth of experience to House Analytics. With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in software, Cheney is poised to lead House Analytics into a new era of success as the company continues to scale and expand its offerings.

Quote from Founder, Charlie Matthews:

"We are delighted to welcome Natalie as our new CEO. Her exceptional leadership skills, strategic insights and experience in scaling businesses makes her the ideal choice to lead House Analytics. I have great confidence in her ability to steer the company towards even greater achievements in the future. I personally look forward to working alongside her as we expand our offerings and enter new markets."

Previously, Cheney has held various C-Suite level positions and was instrumental in multiple exits for those respective businesses. Her commitment to excellence and building efficient teams will allow House Analytics to scale effectively and continue to drive growth.

Founder, Charlie Matthews, will continue to work closely with Cheney as the company's Chief Growth Officer.

About House Analytics:

House Analytics is dedicated to providing real estate professionals with reliable, timely data to make informed decisions. The company's innovative data aggregation and analysis solutions measure fast-changing metrics, delivering clean, granular data and actionable insights that are tailored to the unique needs of various commercial real estate sectors with College House and Senior House.

