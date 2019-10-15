House Beautiful Reveals Second Annual Whole Home Concept House In Nashville

To see how the home came together—and watch all the chaos and magic unfold—tune into House Beautiful's first-of-its-kind YouTube Series called Building the Dream. Hosted by House Beautiful market director Carisha Swanson, the ten-episode weekly series will be devoted to showing off each room in the home, from the designer's process and the lengths they went to in order to create a space that's relaxing, inspiring, and fits the way we live today. Episode 1 will debut on Thursday, October 17 at 12:00 PM ET.

"At House Beautiful, we like to say that designing your space is the ultimate act of self-care," said editorial director Joanna Saltz. "This is not a showhouse. Our second annual Whole Home Concept House is an experience that embodies joy, energy, calm, and focus. This home will help you understand how to make your own home work harder, better, and more beautifully than it ever has."

Inside the home, Atlanta-based designer Vern Yip transformed the foyer and living room by focusing on the livability as much as looks, including wipeable wallpaper and fabric that can withstand the toughest stains. Kentucky-based designer Chenault James, together with her husband Ed, of Four Board Woodworks, reinvented the concept of the dining room by crafting a shape-shifting dining table with a removable ping-pong net for game nights. It can also be adjusted to coffee table height and separated into two tables instead of one.

Further inside, expert designer Matthew Quinn's mission for the kitchen was to create a space that would save the homeowner's time. This includes versatile appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite that enable today's home chefs to prepare food in the best way possible, along with an easy-clean Caesarstone quartz countertop paired with a wood surface that has a charging pad built in to avoid tangled cords.

In the adjacent mudroom designed by Castle Homes, LG Electronics' Ultimate Laundry Room boasts certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and more than a dozen LG appliances can be found throughout the home, further emphasizing the 2019 Whole Home Concept House's mission of creating a healthy home.

Jackson Paige Interiors aimed to evoke a restorative feeling in the master bedroom, a place for parents to retreat. In the master bath, Richard Anuszkiewicz complimented that feeling with a 12-piece showerhead, rainfall, and body jet system (featuring Bluetooth-enabled music to refresh in the morning and wind down in the evening. For the children's rooms, Dallas-based designer Amy Berry created an imaginative escape, with a countryside mural bringing the outside in, plus reading nooks and a woodland mosaic that brings playfulness to the shower.

For the media room, Nashville-based Modern Remains didn't focus solely on the television, but instead offered a space to tuck away with a book, gather with the family, or have a movie night. In the home office, Danielle Arps opted for a large working table and a secondary seating area, rather than a traditional desk. Outside, Newport Beach, California designer Barclay Butera chose coral, white, and blue powder-coasted finishes for the furniture, then layered them with hard-wearing outdoor fabrics in a range of patterns.

Given the home is located in Nashville, affectionately known as Music City, Forbes + Masters transformed the space above the garage into a music room. The 1970's-inspired decor is complete with sound-dampening wallpaper and a custom storage unit that houses vinyl records. It serves as the perfect place to chill out.

"Our Castle Homes team is thrilled to have partnered with House Beautiful and the designers to create this English Arts & Crafts home," said Alan Looney, President, Castle Homes. "Collaborating with architect Kevin Coffey and landscape architect Gavin Duke, we knew it needed to work within this historic landscape of Belle Meade while embracing Wellness Within Your Walls concepts throughout the home for beautiful, healthier spaces which will be enjoyed by the future homeowners. Ultimately, the tour proceeds will give back to our community by supporting our beloved Nashville Symphony."



The 2019 Whole Home Concept House is made possible by presenting partner LG Electronics, along with partners including Signature Kitchen Suite, Architectural Grille, Benjamin Moore, Caesarstone, Castelle, Circa Lighting, Castle Homes, Downsview Kitchens, Grothouse, Industry West, Kohler, Lorex, MG + BW, Rocky Mountain Hardware, Stearns & Foster, Stressless, The Tile Shop, Thibaut, and Wellness Within Your Walls.

"The House Beautiful editorial experience is always about beautiful rooms," said Jennifer Levene Bruno, VP, Group Publishing Director/Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst's Luxury & Design Collection. "What makes this project special is that we are producing beautiful rooms with purpose. The concept of this house is to create a magnificent home that contributes to your wellness, your peace of mind, and your sense of place. We are grateful to our partners who have supported this home and we are so proud to unveil our 2019 Whole Home Concept House this week in Nashville."

The House Beautiful Whole Home Concept House will be open to the public from Friday, October 18th through November 3rd, and proceeds will benefit the Nashville Symphony. Click here for tickets.

