House Buyers of America Increases 2019 Q3 Revenue by 80% over Same Period in 2018

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- House Buyers of America (House Buyers), the leading high-tech homebuying company that is reinventing the industry with its direct, no 'middle-man' approach that charges no commissions or fees, announces the release of its third quarter financials.

House Buyers' revenue grew by 80% in Q3 2019 over Q3 2018, with a 33% increase in settlements. In September 2019 alone, compared to August, 2019, the company's settlements increased by 63%, resulting in a 54% expansion in revenue.

The House Buyers model is particularly valuable as 2020 approaches, and experts express concerns of a housing market slowdown and market recession. A recent panel of more than 100 housing experts and economists, moderated by Zillow.com, found that 51% of this group predicts home buying will decrease in 2020, while only 17% felt that activity would rise.

The growth that House Buyers continues to experience is attributable to its direct, no-hassle model that allows homeowners to sell their homes fast across the Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia regions, for top values. House Buyers works directly with homeowners with no need for a real estate agent or other 'middle man.' This allows House Buyers to drive results for homeowners, unaffected by the changing climate of the economy or real estate market.

"Home sellers are always in need of an option to sell their homes fast and for the best value," said Nick Ron, CEO of House Buyers of America. "We buy houses and help sellers confidently and efficiently sell their homes for top dollar, while taking the climate of the market out of the equation. After an 80% increase in revenues this past quarter compared to Q3 2018, have no intention of slowing down."

ABOUT HOUSE BUYERS OF AMERICA

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) is a high-tech homebuying company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. As one of the leading cash homebuyers, House Buyers buys homes in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia, and went from $0 to $50 million in annual revenue in its first 3 years. For more information, please visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Gaither

RMR & Associates Inc.

(301) 230-0045 x 500

lgaither@rmr.com

SOURCE House Buyers of America

Related Links

http://www.housebuyersofamerica.com

