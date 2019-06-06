House Buyers of America Launches Cutting-Edge Web Portal with Rare Direct Access to Property Listings

CHANTILLY, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- House Buyers of America (House Buyers) announces the launch of its new, feature-rich web portal, developed in response to rising end user and investor demand. The web portal brings a variety of robust innovations to House Buyers' direct approach, an alternative to the traditional real estate model. The portal also opens access to deals on wholesale properties to all investors, with real-time notifications and soon, the ability to make offers online.

House Buyers' web portal has two sections: one featuring renovated homes for sale to homebuyers and realtors; the other wholesale-priced properties targeted to investors. It also offers:

Real-time, direct access to House Buyers' property listings, and notifications of new entries;

and notifications of new entries; A dynamic, user-friendly interface, with a database to support millions of listings nationwide to scale with House Buyers' growth;

with a database to support millions of listings nationwide to scale with House Buyers' growth; Direct access to view properties directly, on their own time. Homebuyers no longer need to be at the mercy of a realtor's schedule.

House Buyers' quality work allows buyers to get a new home look - without the new home price tag. Investors can access properties for purchase in one centralized place at wholesale prices in a faster and more user-friendly interface. Realtors get 'first dibs' on the latest listings bolstered by House Buyers' quality, and an alternative to sell homes for clients in as-is condition.

"Our new web portal is designed with our end users in mind, to empower them to shape their real estate journeys, on their schedules," said Nick Ron, CEO of House Buyers of America. "We have received increasing demand for a platform that can deliver direct, real-time access to our latest property listings, and we are proud to launch our robust platform, primed to scale as we grow nationally, while also supporting our homebuyer, investor, and realtor partners."

ABOUT HOUSE BUYERS OF AMERICA

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) is a residential real estate investment company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. As one of the leading cash homebuyers, the Company went from $0 to $50 million in annual revenue in its first 3 years of business. For more information, please visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com.

