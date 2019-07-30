House Buyers of America Reports Robust 2nd Quarter Growth

CHANTILLY, Va., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- House Buyers of America (House Buyers) announces robust growth over the last quarter, in part owing to the significant investment in technology the company has made in recent months.

This quarter, House Buyers reports a 92% increase in its number of settlements and a 90% growth in revenue as compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018. In June 2019, the company achieved a 167% increase in settlements and 120% in revenues compared with June 2018.

The award-winning residential real estate company has reinvented the industry with its direct, 'no middle-man' approach providing an alternative to the traditional real estate model. The company recently launched a new website, with several innovative features, including real-time access to House Buyers 24/7/365, and the ability to receive a quote for the sale of their home within minutes during business hours with its new digitized offer process.

As another level of its technological improvements, House Buyers launched its new web portal, in response to rising end-user and investor demand. The portal extends the company's focus on digitizing its processes for maximum efficiency and customer utility. It delivers a dynamic interface, real-time access to House Buyer's property listings, and direct access for homebuyers to view properties on their own schedule, while opening access to deals on wholesale properties to investors.

"Our robust growth over the last several months is a testament to the investments in technology and the innovations we have leveraged to digitize our processes and maximize the efficiency with which we conduct our business," said Nick Ron, CEO of House Buyers of America. "It remains our mission to provide an alternative to the traditional real estate model and remove all hassles, middlemen, or catches that can be problematic in the process. We take pride in our ability to make selling their homes easy for people so they can focus on their goals."

ABOUT HOUSE BUYERS OF AMERICA

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) is a residential real estate investment company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. As one of the leading cash homebuyers, the Company went from $0 to $50 million in annual revenue in its first 3 years of business. For more information, please visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com.

