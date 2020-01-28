House Doctors Builds Momentum with Franchise Growth in 2020

MILFORD, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- House Doctors, the trusted source for handyman services, home repair and home improvement, recently signed seven new franchise agreements and was recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2020 Top Franchise to kickstart the year.

The "2020 Top Franchise" ranking comes after seven recently signed agreements are set to open in North Royalton, Dallas, Austin, Houston and Charleston, WV markets. As the home renovation sector is expected to grow, House Doctors plans to increase its presence through strategic franchise growth across the United States.

"We're excited to start the year strong and continue to build on this momentum throughout the year," said Jim Hunter, CEO of House Doctors. "House Doctors has built a culture focused on franchisee success, and we will continue to build new relationships, support existing franchisees and spread the growth in 2020."

To select the companies featured as a 2020 Top Franchise, Franchise Business Review surveyed 27,000 franchise owners from over 300 leading franchises. Participants were asked about their business lifestyle and overall enjoyment of running their franchise. Their responses contributed to build "The Top 200 Best Franchises of 2020" list.

House Doctors services include general handyman projects, aging in place modifications, and home and commercial remodeling. House Doctors hires experienced technicians who are scheduled online at the time most convenient for the home or commercial property owner.

To learn more about House Doctors franchise opportunities, visit https://www.housedoctorshandymanfranchise.com and for more information, visit the company website at https://www.housedoctors.com.

To learn more about FBR's research, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com.

About House Doctors

Known as the trusted home improvement service, House Doctors offers a myriad of services from drywall and gutter repair to kitchen and bathroom remodeling. The House Doctors team of insured, bonded and uniformed handymen have a wide array of skillsets to tackle even the longest list of to-dos. With a one-year guarantee, prompt and precise service and a team of qualified craftsman and technicians, House Doctors is not only a home improvement service, but a trusted advisor among the customers it serves. Founded in 1995, House Doctors is located across the country and has targeted several growth markets for the next few years.

