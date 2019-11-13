House Doctors Ranked on 2019 "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Most Innovative Franchise" Lists by Franchise Business Review

MILFORD, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- House Doctors, the trusted source for handyman services, home repair and home improvement, was recently recognized by Franchise Business Review in its 2019 lists of both "Most Innovative Franchise Brands" and "Top Franchises for Veterans."

As a trusted home renovation service, House Doctors offers a variety of services from drywall and gutter repair to kitchen and bathroom remodeling to take some of the burden off homeowners.

To select the companies featured on the "Most Innovative Franchise Brands of 2019" and "The 80 Best Franchises for Veterans" lists, Franchise Business Review surveyed 25,000 franchise owners from leading franchises. Participants were asked about their brands and their likelihood to recommend them.

"To be recognized as both a top franchise for veterans and an innovative franchise brand is a testament to our continued dedication to our franchisees and to keep growing our franchise network," said Jim Hunter, CEO of House Doctors. "We want to keep innovating and attracting impressive franchisees who will continue to grow our brand. This includes veterans, who are natural leaders and team builders, and are a great fit for House Doctors."

This House Doctors' Business Review was provided by a ranking of franchises based solely on franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of top franchises in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

To learn more about House Doctors franchise opportunities, visit https://www.housedoctorshandymanfranchise.com and for more information, visit the company website at https://www.housedoctors.com.

To learn more about FBR's research, please visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com.

About House Doctors

Known as the trusted home improvement service, House Doctors offers a myriad of services from drywall and gutter repair to kitchen and bathroom remodeling. The House Doctors team of insured, bonded and uniformed handymen have a wide array of skillsets to tackle even the longest list of to-dos. With a one-year guarantee, prompt and precise service and a team of qualified craftsman and technicians, House Doctors is not only a home improvement service, but a trusted advisor among the customers it serves. Founded in 1995, House Doctors is located across the country and has targeted several growth markets for the next few years.

