House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market to Reach $5.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 13.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of allergic diseases associated with house dust mites, rise in demand for immunological products, and rise in R&D activities for manufacturing of anti-allergy drugs drive the growth of the global house dust mite allergy treatment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market by Treatment (Antihistamine, Immunotherapy, Other), by Type (Prescription based drugs, Over the counter drugs), by Route of administration (Oral medication, Nasal administration), by Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global house dust mite allergy treatment industry generated $1.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $5.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of allergic diseases associated with house dust mites, rise in demand for immunological products, increase in funding from private & government organizations for development of pharmaceutical manufacturing segments, and rise in R&D activities for manufacturing of anti-allergy drugs drive the growth of the global house dust mite allergy treatment market. Moreover, increase in initiatives to spreading knowledge regarding different types of allergies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global house dust mite allergy treatment market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown.

People were forced to stay at home for longer time, which increased the exposure to indoor pollutant. This in turn, boosted the demand for house dust mite allergy treatment.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 5.2 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics PLC, Bayer AG, Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH an Co. KGaA, Sanofi, Seqirus UK Limited, and Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

The prescription-based drugs segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the prescription-based drugs segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global house dust mite allergy treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of house dust mite allergy diseases and initiatives taken by government & private organization to spread awareness about allergic diseases. However, the over-the-counter drugs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in demand for over-the-counter drugs and increase in number of approvals for over-the-counter anti-allergic drugs.

The hospital pharmacy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global house dust mite allergy treatment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in prevalence of allergic diseases, surge in demand for monoclonal antibodies, and initiatives taken by government for advancement of hospital pharmacies.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global house dust mite allergy treatment market, owing to rise in prevalence of asthma & allergic rhinitis, increase in number of in-house dust pollution, presence of key players, and development in increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 203, owing to increase in prevalence of house dust mite allergy diseases, rise in awareness about spreading knowledge regarding allergens, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in adoption of immunotherapy drugs for the treatment of house dust mite allergies.

Leading Market Players: -

ALK Abello A S

Allergy Therapeutics PLC

Bayer AG

Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

johnson and johnson md&d

Merz Pharma GmbH an Co. KGaA

Sanofi

Seqirus UK Limited

Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders: -

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the house dust mite allergy treatment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing house dust mite allergy treatment market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the house dust mite allergy treatment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global house dust mite allergy treatment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Treatment

Antihistamine



Immunotherapy



Other

Type

Prescription based drugs



Over the counter drugs

Route of administration

Oral medication



Nasal administration

Distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacy



Online Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy

By Region

North America



U.S. House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





Canada House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





Mexico House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market



Europe



Germany House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





France House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





U.K. House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





Italy House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





Spain House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





Japan House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





India House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





Australia House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





South Korea House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





Saudi Arabia House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





South Africa House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market





Rest of LAMEA

SOURCE Allied Market Research