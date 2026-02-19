House-Hasson Appoints Jeff Land as Chief Executive Officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House-Hasson Hardware Company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, today announced the appointment of Jeff Land as Chief Executive Officer. Land joins House-Hasson from Northern Tool & Equipment, where he currently serves as Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Inventory Management, Product Management, and Global Sourcing. He has previously served in senior roles at Generac and Harbor Freight.

Jeff Land

Jim Hasson, Chairman of the Board of House-Hasson, said the decision reflects the company's commitment to dealer-focused operations and long-term growth opportunities for alternatives to standardized and impersonal sales organizations.

"Jeff Land is a proven leader with deep experience across manufacturing, distribution, and retail within the hardware and building materials industry," Hasson said. "As House-Hasson continues to grow in scale and complexity, the Board determined that this was the right moment to bring in a leader with the operational discipline, strategic vision, and industry insight needed to guide the company forward. After a comprehensive national search, Jeff clearly emerged as the best fit for the future of House-Hasson."

Current House-Hasson CEO Steve Henry, who is retiring after 16 years with the company, welcomed the transition.

"House-Hasson is a strong, well-positioned company with an exceptional team and dealer network," Henry said. "Jeff Land brings the experience and leadership needed to build on that foundation, and I am confident that he will serve our dealers, vendors, and employees extremely well as the company enters its next chapter."

The Board, with the support of an executive search firm, conducted a nationwide search over the past five months, evaluating dozens of highly qualified internal and external candidates. Land brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience across multiple segments of the hardware supply chain.

Incoming CEO Jeff Land said he is honored to join the organization and looks forward to continuing its momentum.

"House-Hasson's nearly 120-year legacy is built on helping independent dealers grow stronger and more profitable in the communities they serve," Land said. "I'm honored to join this exceptional team and look forward to advancing that legacy by investing in the capabilities and partnerships that will drive the next era of growth."

House-Hasson Hardware operates in 26 states across the eastern United States, as well as the Caribbean and Central America. The company is the largest independent regional wholesale distributor of hardware and building materials in the U.S., serving more than 2000 independent retailers through a sales force of 70 representatives, four distribution centers, and over 600 employees. For more information, visit househasson.com.

