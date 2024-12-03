House-Hasson Names Doering Senior Vice President of Sales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House-Hasson Hardware, America's largest independent regional hardware distributor, has named Dave Doering, a nationally-recognized leader in sales and customer service, as the company's senior vice president of Sales, House-Hasson CEO Steve Henry announced.

House-Hasson Senior Vice President Dave Doering

"Dave's accomplishments and abilities have made significant contributions to his previous companies and their customers," Henry said. "House-Hasson is growing, both in the number of independent hardware stores and lumberyard dealers we serve, and in the territories we cover. Dave's knowledge of how to grow sales on a broad scale, combined with his customer-centered approach, make him a great addition to the House-Hasson family."

Doering said House-Hasson, which operates in 25 states, is a major force in the hardware industry because of its dedication to dealer profitability, its nearly 120-year history, and reputation for customer service.

"House-Hasson's a big company but treats dealers like family," Doering said. "That's one of the things that really appealed to me when Steve and I first started talking about this opportunity. I like that our dealers can talk directly to the CEO if they want, and I plan to be equally accessible."

"I'm joining a tremendously talented team that's making an important difference for independent hardware store and lumberyard dealers," Doering added. "This is an intensely competitive industry. House-Hasson has achieved its size and scope through excellent leadership, by putting dealers' needs first, and by keeping a family spirit alive throughout the company. I look forward to continued growth and achieving new milestones together."

Doering has more than 30 years of experience working at increasingly higher levels of responsibility in sales and product management, achieving up to double-digit sales increases and growing the profitability of major corporations as well as independent dealers. For the past 10 years, he was vice president/general manager of Retail & eCommerce for IPS Corp., a private-equity-owned manufacturer of building materials and industrial products. At IPS Corp., among his major customers were The Home Depot, Lowe's, Amazon, Ace, True Value, Menards, and Grainger. Doering has also worked with Zep, Inc., General Electric, and Valspar.

House-Hasson Hardware, founded in Knoxville, Tenn. in 1906 by C.S. Hasson and Charles House, is a family-owned business that has expanded to serving dealers in 25 states and the Caribbean Basin.

House-Hasson has grown by acquiring other hardware distributors and by dealers either opening new stores or converting from other suppliers to House-Hasson. In July 2024 House-Hasson announced it had acquired the hardware distributorship assets of Bostwick-Braun, based in Toledo, Ohio, a move that added two warehouses and 45,000 SKUs to House-Hasson's then-55,000.

House-Hasson has four warehouses, from which it serves some 2,500 independent hardware stores and lumberyard dealers: the headquarters warehouse in Knoxville, Tenn.; Prichard, W. Va.; West Helena, Ark.; and Ashley, Ind.

House-Hasson holds three dealer markets annually, at which dealers buy products at significant savings to help them build their sales margins. The next dealer market is scheduled for Jan. 30 through Feb. 1, 2025, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn.

House-Hasson's website is www.househasson.com.

