House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff to Provide Update on Priorities and Investigations at June 19 National Press Club Headliners Event

Schiff recently made headlines for suggesting an impeachment of President Trump could serve as a tool to gain information his committee seeks, but has yet to obtain, about the president's behavior. He also announced plans to take enforcement action against the Justice Department for failing to comply with a subpoena for counterintelligence information unearthed from the Mueller investigation. These and other topics, including escalating tensions with Iran, will be discussed.

This news conference will take place in the Club's Holeman Lounge and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club free of charge, however registration is required. Please click here to register.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

Press Contact: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org , (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

https://www.press.org

