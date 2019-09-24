House Leadership Aide Blake Androff Joins Signal Group as Executive Vice President

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Group, a leader in modern public affairs, today announced that Blake Androff has joined the firm as an executive vice president. He will draw on his deep understanding of the political landscape and legislative process to help clients advance their priorities in Washington.

Androff will tap his extensive communications and policy experience across multiple government agencies to develop and manage strategies deploying Signal's public affairs solutions at the intersection of government relations, strategic communications, and digital offerings.

Androff comes to Signal Group with more than 15 years of policy and political experience, most recently from the Office of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, where he served as executive director of the House Democratic Policy & Communications Committee (DPCC). While there, he was responsible for crafting the successful messaging and legislative strategy that resulted in Democrats taking back control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. In that role, he strengthened relationships with Members, including Congressional Leadership and Committee staff, national reporters, and advocacy associations on pressing legislative issues at the forefront of the current debate in Washington.

He was previously appointed by President Barack Obama to lead communications for two Secretaries of the U.S. Department of the Interior, including crisis communications management for the cabinet agency with 77,000 employees and overseeing the multi-million-dollar branding campaign of the National Park Service's centennial celebration. Blake previously supported the top Democrat on the U.S. House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee.

He has provided strategic guidance for House Democratic Leadership, two Cabinet Secretaries and two Congressional Committees. Blake helps clients navigate Washington, D.C.'s ever-changing political landscape while delivering extraordinary results using innovative and evolving solutions. Blake is adept at what moves the needle with policymakers and brand reputation management in D.C.'s unforgiving political climate and fast charging media environment.

"Blake's ability to deploy the experience and expert counsel he provided Congressional leadership on behalf of Signal's clients are part of what sets the firm's modern public affairs approach apart from our peers in Washington. Blake knows the landscape, the decisionmakers, and the importance of a public affairs strategy that leverages policy, communications, and a dedicated digital presence to generate outcomes in Washington today," said Charles Cooper, Managing Director of Signal's advocacy group. "This is the approach we bring to our clients and why Blake is such a good fit for our team of seasoned professionals."

"Signal Group is uniquely positioned to impact the discussion in today's Washington, an environment that has evolved dramatically over the past few years," said Androff. "I am excited to join Signal's team and be part of the firm's growth as it advances its unique approach to modern public affairs."

Signal Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wiley Rein, LLP, offers world-class counsel in modern public affairs. We deliver strategies and solutions driven by strategic advocacy, communications, and digital programs. Advising clients across the globe, including industry-leading companies, CEOs, governments, and non-profits, Signal offers tailored strategies for solving high-stakes challenges. We are a unique collection of top practitioners from our fields focused on delivering transformative outcomes for our client partners. For more information, please visit www.signaldc.com

