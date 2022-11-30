House of Cannabis Moving and Upgrading Their Tacoma Location

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Cannabis, a Tacoma WA based cannabis chain, has announced that they will relocate their Tacoma location on or about December 15th following a remodel of a building purchased in 2021. The location will open the same great hours, same great service, and expanded selection of inventory in their new Tacoma neighborhood at the south end of the Lincoln district.

House of Cannabis - Our brands; Your 'Prey'. House of Cannabis is a small Washington based cannabis chain with locations in Tacoma, Twisp, and Tonasket

"We are very excited to finish the build out on our building 764 South 56th Street in Tacoma. Purchased in April of 2021, we have been planning for this moment for some time. My business partners and I are thrilled to be moving our store to the underserved neighborhood surrounding 56th and Yakima," said Kevin Heiderich, co-owner of House of Cannabis. "We know only too well the challenges of the cannabis trade, but we have been incredibly lucky to enjoy strong local loyalty from the greater Tacoma area for nine years. We are delighted to upgrade and relocate our store, to continue our commitment to the community, and to Tacoma as a canna-tourist destination."

The House of Cannabis team worked with serval local firms to reconfigure the flow and redesign the look of a cannabis store. In addition to craft cannabis offerings only available at House of Cannabis, you can except to find on-trend offerings including market staples and complete line of secondary products.

House of Cannabis is a small chain retailer location based in Tacoma Washington, founded in 2015, the chain has been run by serval of the founders since opening and has been a local favorite since inception. The House of Cannabis team has won two High Times Cannabis Cup awards and won Northwest Leaf Concentrate Cup. Visit www.tacomahouseofcannabis.com for more details.

CONTACT:

Kevin Heiderich, Co-owner

Tel: 253-241-3261

[email protected]

SOURCE House of Cannabis