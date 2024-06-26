House of Dank acquires unique cleat art installation by Jess Fendo in support of the Belle Isle Conservancy.

Detroit's 'DCLEATED' program, supported by City Walls x Visit Detroit, brings together the vibrant energy of football and art. This project showcases Detroit's creativity while raising awareness and support for our community. Each passionate artist sees the cleat as canvases to tell stories and spread awareness for a cause. Each design reflects the artist's vision and what they passionately advocate for. Local artists transformed cleats into twenty colossal creations, each partnered with a nonprofit organization. These artworks were displayed around downtown Detroit during the 2024 NFL Draft to showcase the city's spirit and dedication to community-driven initiatives.

The installation by Jess Fendo stands out, capturing the essence of the historic Belle Isle Aquarium alongside an Old English "D" that emulates the city as a whole. House of Dank proudly displays the cleat at their corporate office in Madison Heights, however, they have plans to put it on display at several of their upcoming events.

Marvin Jamo, owner of House of Dank says, "House of Dank is rooted in Detroit. We started on 8 Mile as caregivers over 10 years ago, we do everything we can to show our support of the city, the community, the culture, because they show us love. Not only did the money go to something we believe in, but we got a really dope piece of art to show off, too!"

Belle Isle Conservancy works in close partnership with the State of Michigan's Department of Natural Resources, the City of Detroit, and island partners to bring additional resources to Belle Isle. In February of 2014, the DNR began managing Belle Isle as a state park under a 30-year lease with the City of Detroit, as part of the City's financial restructuring. The City retains ownership of the park, and the DNR is the responsible agent for day-to-day operations maintaining infrastructure, removing debris, and making park improvements for all to enjoy. The Conservancy serves as an advocate for the park, brings volunteer resources to the park, operates the Belle Isle Aquarium, and actively raises funds for needed projects and improvements on the island.

In recognition of this significant contribution, the Belle Isle Conservancy has offered representatives from House of Dank to take a private tour of the historic Belle Isle Aquarium. This gesture highlights the impact of donations like this, ensuring the aquarium remains free for public enjoyment. House of Dank is in discussions to plan an event for a 21+ crowd to help raise additional awareness.

"Thanks to the City's DCLEATED program, Jess Fendo's vision, and the generosity of House of Dank, the energy of the NFL Draft is still reverberating through our city and especially here on Belle Isle. We are thrilled to use this gift to support the Belle Isle Aquarium. This and other donations keep the Aquarium free for the public, for everyone to enjoy," says Meagan Elliott, President and CEO of the Belle Isle Conservancy.

Looking forward, House of Dank intends to host Jess Fendo at their upcoming activation at Arts, Beats & Eats, one of Michigan's premier food, music and art festivals in Royal Oak celebrated over Labor Day weekend. This collaboration aims to incorporate her artistic vision into a live painting installation or custom line of exclusive accessories. The cleat will also be on display at Dankland for everyone to enjoy.

"I am deeply honored to be a part of the DCLEATED project in collaboration with City Walls. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to uplifting and empowering the neighborhoods we serve, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a meaningful cause. Together, we are creating lasting impacts, beautifying our city, and strengthening the bonds within our community. Developing something for the NFL Draft and giving back to a non-profit organization that I am passionate about was an unforgettable experience. I am very excited to be working with the House of Dank in these next coming months."

In this latest collaboration, House of Dank continues to exemplifies their ongoing commitment to supporting local artists and vital community institutions. House of Dank is excited to cultivate a lasting partnership with both the Belle Isle Conservancy and Jess Fendo, enhancing art, community, and philanthropy into the heart of Detroit.

