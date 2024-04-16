House of Dank Announces $20,000 Giveaway in Celebration of Annual Cannabis Holiday 4.20.2024

House of Dank is excited this year to celebrate the opening of the 10th House of Dank in Lansing. This is the first of three new locations the retailer is opening in 2024. House of Dank Lansing's 4/20 party, like all locations, will feature music, product specials, prize giveaways, and a chance to hang out with Kash, the party pooch. Each location is hosting vendors, having hourly raffles, and will be giving away exclusive H.O.D 420 swag.

Here is a sneak peek at their upcoming 4/20 deals:

8th's starting at $10

Special cartridges for $7.50

Concentrates starting at $10

BOGO edibles

In addition to these incredible product deals, attendees will get to experience the dankest eats from the local food trucks, dope beats from Michigan's hottest DJ's, flyest gear from H.O.D, and all of those prizes!

House of Dank owner and sunglasses enthusiast, Marvin Jamo says, "4/20 is like our cannabis family reunion, a day where cannabis aficionados from all walks of life unite to revel in our shared passion for cannabis and cannabis culture. It's an opportunity for us to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our loyal patrons, and what better way to do so than by hosting a party at everyone's favorite house? House of Dank! With over $20,000 in prizes to give away, we are spreading positivity throughout Michigan on this annual holiday." Don't miss out! Come and celebrate at everyone's favorite house!

At House of Dank our values are rooted in a deep commitment to the wellbeing of our customers. We believe in excellence, expertise, and community. We provide access to the finest products. Our knowledgeable team and our commitment to our community allow us to make a positive impact in Michigan and beyond. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

Disclaimer: Please consume cannabis responsibly. For use by adults 21 or older. Keep out of reach of children. Warning: Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women or women planning to become pregnant may result in fetal injury, preterm birth, or development problems for the child. This marijuana product is intended for use by individuals 21 & over. It is illegal to drive a motor vehicle under the influence of marihuana. The actual value of the THC and CBD may vary from the reported value by 10%. National Poison Control Center 1-800-222-1222

