House of iKons to Feature the Youngest Designer During London Fashion Week

A young British based designer, Josh Birchjones, only 14 years of age, is about to make GLOBAL FASHION HISTORY this London Fashion Week. From the tender age of 4, this young creative started sketching and gaining interest in fashion and construction of garments. Gaining his inspiration from the likes of Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad.

From the age of 12 he launched his first two collections DURING London Fashion Week and gained the buzz for the 'Designer to Watch'. His brand named 'Designed by Josh' started to gain media attention here in UK and abroad.

This young creative is about to make global fashion history this September with a collection to wow the audiences and a finale piece to be worth an estimated £50 million GBP. This iKonic finale gown will have the most precious, rare and historic diamonds and gems ever to be used on a gown.

The diamonds and rare jewels on this exquisite piece will be sponsored by Mozafarian; renowned for global luxury and over 6 generations has grown over time globally. This jeweller is in over forty locations around the world including Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge of London.

Mozafarian stated, "We are happy to collaborate with this young designer and we can see the unique passion he has."

This couture gown will be auctioned and proceeds will be donated to two children's charities of Josh's choice, 'GOSH' and 'Make a Wish Foundation'. This was Josh's dream to do something charitable to help other young children around the world, but to also be an inspiration to his generation to follow their dreams and passion. The humanitarian aspect of this young child is inspirational on many levels, that even grown adults could learn from.

The iKonic dress will be worn by International Model/Hollywood actor Kiera Chaplin, the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin, and his grandson Spencer Chaplin singer/songwriter who will also be performing at the show.

This iKonic collection will be showcased at House of iKons DURING London Fashion Week September 2019. The CEO of House of iKons and Advisory Board Member of the World Fashion Council Savita Kaye stated, "these are exciting times for this young designer and we see him as a global household name"

