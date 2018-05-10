House of Lords, Rodeo Clothing Partner With FashionGo For Global Reach

FashionGo is a top online business-to-business (B2B) fashion marketplace, connecting wholesale vendors and buyers from around the world. By joining forces, House of Lords and Rodeo Clothing will expand access to their exclusive lines and newest releases to retailers across the globe.

Starting today, House of Lords and Rodeo Clothing designs will be available through FashionGo. Wholesale buyers and customers can purchase featured items, such as the staple House of Lords edgy premium button down men's shirts with detail and trims that make them uniquely their own, high-quality premium jeans and Rodeo Clothing's stylish western-inspired pieces.

"At House of Lords and Rodeo Clothing, we aim to provide retailers with the best experience possible, so tapping into FashionGo's extensive e-commerce network is an important move for us as we work to increase brand awareness on a global scale," said Founder and President. Kevin Naim.

To preview the lines at FashionGo, check out www.fashiongo.net.

For more information about House of Lords or Rodeo Clothing, contact info@houseoflordsclothing.com or call 323-235-4100 .

About House of Lords & Rodeo Clothing

House of Lords & Rodeo Clothing proudly push the boundaries of button down men's shirts fashion with high quality designs that get noticed. Where House of Lords offers an urban edgy style, Rodeo Clothing fashion draws from western Americana and creates modern rugged-wear for men. Both lines have an effortlessly edgy style that is at once refined and more than a little untamed. House of Lords is sold exclusively through high-end specialty boutiques and hand-picked online retail sites. More information at www.houseoflordsclothing.com and www.rodeo-clothing.com.

