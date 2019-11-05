House Of Marley Exodus ANC Redefines Active Noise Cancellation With Sustainable Material Design

Designed to be wherever you want to be, the Exodus ANC employs a four-microphone system with hybrid noise cancellation to filter out unwanted noise whether it's an open office, a noisy commute or a long flight. The 50mm hi-definition driving headphone boasts a battery life extending to 28 hours with ANC on and 80 hours with ANC off, while a USB-C quick charge of 15 minutes delivers up to 6 hours of playtime with a full charge in as little as 3 hours. If you're unable to connect wirelessly or out of battery, the optional braided auxiliary cable provides a wired connection so you don't miss a beat.

Similar to the Exodus headphones released in April, the Exodus ANC construction features a familiar makeup of FSC® certified wood and recyclable aluminum. The sleek foldable design is paired with unique, stylish details from the stainless steel hinges to the dark gunmetal finish. Offering a more premium comfort experience, the Exodus ANC features form fitting memory foam earcups along with a padded headband.

"The Exodus ANC is our most elite headphone to date. From the sleek and timeless look of the sustainable materials including custom stained ash wood earcups, down to the quick charge capability, noise cancellation and audio performance, the Exodus ANC rival those of premium over-ear wireless ANC headphones," explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "We're excited to build on the positive response from the Exodus, by adding noise-cancellation and a step up in comfort and performance. We anticipate the Exodus ANC to become a must-have for those looking for a sustainably designed alternative to over-ear ANC headphones without sacrificing superior quality."

Complete with onboard microphone and clear, simple controls, you can adjust volume and playback as well as voice command activation for Siri and Google Assistant allowing you to hear and be heard just as clearly as if the phone was to your ear. The addition of monitor mode offers the convenience of pausing both music and ANC with the push of a button to quickly allow conversation without interruptions or the need to remove the headphones.

The Exodus ANC is available now at www.HouseofMarley.com , Amazon and select retailers nationwide for $249.99 MAP.

Exodus ANC Product Features (EM-DH021)

Materials // Crafted from FSC® certified ash wood, stainless steel, and recyclable aluminum – embrace your natural style with Marley's message of craftsmanship and sustainability.

// Crafted from FSC® certified ash wood, stainless steel, and recyclable aluminum – embrace your natural style with Marley's message of craftsmanship and sustainability. 28 Hour Battery Life with ANC on / 80 Hours with ANC off // The Exodus ANC is powered by an internal rechargeable lithium polymer battery providing 28 hours of playback with ANC on and 80 hours with ANC off. Going longer between charges extends not only playtime but product life as well. Tune out your surroundings to enjoy more music and a better wireless experience.

// The Exodus ANC is powered by an internal rechargeable lithium polymer battery providing 28 hours of playback with ANC on and 80 hours with ANC off. Going longer between charges extends not only playtime but product life as well. Tune out your surroundings to enjoy more music and a better wireless experience. 50mm Hi-Definition Drivers // Designed and engineered for powerful sound, featuring 50mm hi-definition drivers that can pump your music as expected from the House of Marley.

// Designed and engineered for powerful sound, featuring 50mm hi-definition drivers that can pump your music as expected from the House of Marley. Premium Comfort Memory Foam Ear Cushions and Headband // Memory foam ear cushions and headband padding were incorporated into the Exodus ANC design for premium comfort during extended playtime in mind. Relax into the music or stay focused with ultimate comfort that won't distract from your listening experience.

// Memory foam ear cushions and headband padding were incorporated into the Exodus ANC design for premium comfort during extended playtime in mind. Relax into the music or stay focused with ultimate comfort that won't distract from your listening experience. Onboard Microphone, Controls and Monitor Mode // Onboard microphone for hands-free calling and voice command activation. Remote functionality allows you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach. The Monitor button allows you to talk to someone and hear your surroundings without interruptions.

// Onboard microphone for hands-free calling and voice command activation. Remote functionality allows you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach. The Monitor button allows you to talk to someone and hear your surroundings without interruptions. Quick Charge and USB-C // With included USB-C technology, keep charging times to a minimum at 3 hours for a full charge while 15 mins of charging provides 6 hours of playback when in a hurry.

// With included USB-C technology, keep charging times to a minimum at 3 hours for a full charge while 15 mins of charging provides 6 hours of playback when in a hurry. Bluetooth® 5.0 technology // Bluetooth® 5.0 offers quick pairing, extended range and lower power consumption with compatible devices.

About House of Marley:

House of Marley's eco-conscious identity was created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet. House of Marley is the first audio brand to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation. By combining high-quality materials and innovative design, the eco-conscious audio maker creates state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. House of Marley products are sustainably crafted from socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone and plastics, bamboo, sustainably harvested cork, and recyclable packaging. House of Marley products contribute to the planting of trees worldwide to support the global reforestation efforts of non-profit organization One Tree Planted. Sustainable sound. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley.

Media Contacts:

Marcy Fitzpatrick

OKAY!!OKAY!!

press@thehouseofmarley.com

310.927.8548

Miki Barr

House of Marley

CE Marketing Director

miki.barr@fkabrands.com

248.863.3000

SOURCE House of Marley

Related Links

https://www.thehouseofmarley.com

