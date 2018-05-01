House Of Marley Expands Outdoor Collection With 'No Bounds' Speaker

The first release from the collection is the No Bounds, House of Marley's most rugged Bluetooth® outdoor speaker. The four-color speaker series is water and dust-proof (IP67) and boasts a 10+ hour battery life with wireless dual-speaker pairing capability so you can stream your music across two No Bounds speakers. Its built-in microphone allows for speakerphone functionality and Siri integration while maintaining complete track and volume functionality. Take it on-the-go and hook the compact speaker to all your outdoor gear with the included carabiner, because who says your music can't go where you do?

"Cork is lightweight, durable, naturally antimicrobial and impermeable to water, allowing it to sustain wear and tear, offer vibration assistance, and even float," explains Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "Not only is the low amount of production process very efficient, cork is also consciously harvested by hand every 7-10 years from the bark of oak trees, regenerating naturally over time and making it an easy choice when it comes to sustainable design in outdoor consumer electronics."

Embodying the Marley materialization around sustainability, all No Bounds series speakers are designed using signature Marley REWIND™ fabric, non-toxic REGRIND™ Silicone, REGRIND™ Cork, and Recyclable Aluminum — more natural physicality for your physical lifestyle. The rest of the No Bounds speaker series - the 360° Sound No Bounds Sport and larger No Bounds XL, will be released this summer.

The No Bounds Bluetooth® speaker is available now at Amazon.com and select retailers nationwide. MSRP: $69.99.

Product Features:

10-Hour Battery Life

Water and Dust-Proof (IP67)

Wireless Dual Speaker Pairing

Speakerphone

Buoyant

Aux-in

Carabiner

Quick Charge

Charging Cable

Long Form Features

10-Hour Battery Life: The No Bounds is powered by an internal 10-hour lithium ion battery, so you can bring your music on the go.

Water and Dust-Proof – IP67 Rated: The IP67 rating means the No Bounds is waterproof and dust-proof.

Speakerphone and Aux-In: A built-in microphone allows for use as a speakerphone, and an aux input allows for use with hundreds of devices.

Buoyant: Crafted from Marley's exclusive REWIND™ Fabric, REGRIND™ Silicone, REGRIND™ Cork and Recyclable Aluminum, the No Bounds is designed to float.

Wireless Dual-Speaker Pairing: The No Bounds can wirelessly team up with another speaker to boost your listening experience.

Carabiner: The included metal carabiner makes it even easier to bring your music with you whenever go, and to set up a sound system wherever you arrive.

About House of Marley:

House of Marley was born from the passion of the Marley Family to bring Bob's vision of universal love, music and respect for nature, to life. The brand reflects this philosophy by embodying core values rooted in materials and sustainability, craftsmanship, superior sound and charitable mission. By combining high quality materials and innovative design House of Marley creates state of the art audio products - made better for the Earth and for the music. Their products are consciously crafted from socially responsible materials including REWIND™ up-cycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone and plastics, solid bamboo, cork, FSCTM certified woods and 100% recyclable packaging. As part of their Project Marley platform, a percentage of each House of Marley product sold contributes to the planting of trees worldwide to spread awareness of global reforestation. Sustainably crafted. Superior sound. www.thehouseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley

Media Contact:

Marcy Fitzpatrick | OKAY!!OKAY!!

marcy@okay-okay.com

310.927.8548

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/house-of-marley-expands-outdoor-collection-with-no-bounds-speaker-300639878.html

SOURCE House of Marley

Related Links

https://www.thehouseofmarley.com

