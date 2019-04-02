House Of Marley Expands Sustainably Designed Headphone Collection With Exodus

Included as one of the "Best new headphones of CES 2019" by CNET , the Exodus features a 30-hour battery life, the longest for House of Marley headphones to date, extending not only playtime but product life as well by increasing time between charges. Designed and engineered with 50mm hi-definition drivers, the Exodus delivers balanced, acoustic performance with a timeless natural style, offering a premium all-day listening at a more reasonable price for those opting for craftsmanship and sustainable design without sacrificing sound and quality. Bluetooth LE technology allows for quick pairing, extended range and lower power consumption with compatible devices. Memory Foam ear cushions provide premium comfort while the foldable hinge design, remote functionality and onboard mic for hands-free calling offer portability and convenience.

"We aimed to design an over-ear headphone that can be listened to for long periods without discomfort or acoustic fatigue, offers premium construction and incorporates sustainable materials while focusing on heritage and retro-inspired design elements," explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "In the case of the Exodus, sustainability means more than just the materials from which the headphone is constructed. The quality craftsmanship means product life is extended and the emphasis on comfort allows the user to sustain longer listening sessions."

As part of their Project Marley environmental give-back platform, House of Marley is honoring the charitable philosophy of its namesake by donating to the planting of trees through non-profit organization One Tree Planted to support global reforestation. In connection with Earth Day this month, House of Marley will contribute to plantings in Colorado, Kenya and Rwanda. This follows the brand's participation in a localized tree planting effort in the Los Angeles, California area last month as part of a larger project to plant trees in order to reduce the urban heat island effect.

House of Marley has contributed to the planting of 168,000 trees since 2017 in an effort to bring awareness to the consumption and waste of the plastics-driven consumer electronics market. Reforestation contributes to positive environmental, social and economic impact through carbon offsets, cleaner air, water filtration and greater biodiversity within the world's forests. Supporters can follow current tree plantings on House of Marley's website while monitoring global forest changes through Global Forest Watch .

The Exodus is available now at www.HouseofMarley.com , Amazon and select retailers nationwide for $199.99 MAP.

Exodus Product Features

Materials // The Exodus Bluetooth®wireless headphone is crafted from FSC® certified wood, stainless steel, recyclable aluminum, natural leather, and includes a premium REWIND™ fabric stash bag.

// The Exodus Bluetooth®wireless headphone is crafted from FSC® certified wood, stainless steel, recyclable aluminum, natural leather, and includes a premium REWIND™ fabric stash bag. 30-Hour Battery Life // Powered by an internal 30-hour lithium polymer battery with USB-C charging, going longer between charges extends not only playtime, but product life as well. Enjoy more music and a better wireless experience.

// Powered by an internal 30-hour lithium polymer battery with USB-C charging, going longer between charges extends not only playtime, but product life as well. Enjoy more music and a better wireless experience. 50mm Hi-Definition Drivers // Designed and engineered for powerful sound.

Designed and engineered for powerful sound. Premium Comfort Memory Foam Ear Cushions // Designed with premium comfort during extended playtime in mind.

Designed with premium comfort during extended playtime in mind. Onboard Mic & Remote Functionality // Onboard microphone for hands-free calling and voice command activation. Remote functionality allows you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach.

Onboard microphone for hands-free calling and voice command activation. Remote functionality allows you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach. Quick Charge // This technology keeps charge time to a minimum, at 2 hours for a full charge.

// This technology keeps charge time to a minimum, at 2 hours for a full charge. Aux Cable // Sleek, resilient braided aux cable is included for an optional wired experience.

About House of Marley:

House of Marley was conceived in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy, and built on the principles and philosophy of its namesake. House of Marley's core values are rooted in superior quality, sustainable craftsmanship, and a commitment to charitable causes. By combining high-quality materials and innovative design, the eco-conscious audio maker creates state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. House of Marley products are sustainably crafted from socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone and plastics, bamboo, cork, and recyclable packaging. Each year, House of Marley makes a meaningful contribution through their Project Marley give-back platform to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization dedicated to global reforestation. Sustainable sound. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley

