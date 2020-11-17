House of Marley Expands True Wireless Collection With Eco-Conscious Champion Earbuds

Designed as an everyday companion, Champion invites you to wake up and live, bringing music and convenience wherever life takes you these days. The true wireless earbuds offer class-leading battery life with 8 hours between charges and 28 hour total playtime with the case. Its exceptional seal provides a snug, ergonomic fit and noise isolating environment, so nothing gets between you and the wireless sound.

With an IPX4 certified water and sweat resistance rating, Champion is designed for active lives and environments, ensuring you stay connected even during intense workouts. Easy to use single button controls on each earbud let you easily play, pause, change tracks and take calls while on the go. Crystal clear stereo voice communications allow you to hear and be heard during calls with seamless connectivity. Conveniently packed in House of Marley's most compact case design to date, Champion effortlessly slides into your pocket or bag without added bulk or weight.

"This year marks the 10th Anniversary for House of Marley as an eco-minded audiomaker," explains House of Marley's Director of Product Development Josh Poulsen. "With that, we wanted to offer a greener alternative within the under $70 category for true wireless earbuds. For the Champion, we've taken our popular Liberate Air, a WIRED pick for "Most Eco-Friendly" earbuds, and reduced the charging case by 30% to offer a sleeker, smaller design for those looking for even more portability and convenience. The result is a stylish and affordable option that answers the consumer demand for more environmentally conscious products."

Continuing their commitment to reducing plastic waste, Champion follows House of Marley's shift to 100% recyclable and plastic-free packaging. As part of a conscious effort to use FSC™ certified materials, recycled paper and paper fiber ties instead of the plastic standard, the new packaging is addressing the need for more simple, fully-recyclable packaging within consumer electronics. Additionally, the Champion case includes a braided charging cord made of 99% post-consumer recyclable polyester, a design innovation to be reflected in future House of Marley offerings.

CHAMPION PRODUCT FEATURES

Materials: Bamboo, REGRIND™ natural fiber composite, REGRIND recycled silicone

8 hour battery life, 28 hours total playtime

Easy to use single button control

IPX4 certified water and sweat resistant design

USB-C quick charge technology (15 min = 2 hours)

Bluetooth™ 5.0

SKU: EM-JE131-SB

MAP: $69.99

Champion will be available November 24 on www.HouseofMarley.com and Amazon.

About House of Marley:

Since 2010, eco-conscious audio maker House of Marley has combined high-quality materials and innovative design to create state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. Created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet, House of Marley is dedicated to designing a greener alternative to all-plastic audio products by incorporating socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone, recycled plastic bottles, bamboo, and recyclable aluminum. Honoring Bob Marley's 75th Birthday this year and his commitment to the environment, House of Marley is continuing to support environmental give-back efforts through their Project Marley platform in connection with non-profit organizations One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation. Project Marley recognizes our respect for Bob Marley, respect for the Earth and respect for each other. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #LiveMarley #ProjectMarley #BobMarley75

Media Contact:

Marcy Fitzpatrick

OKAY!!OKAY!!

[email protected]

310.927.8548

SOURCE House of Marley