House of Marley Introduces a Greener Alternative to Home Audio With The Get Together Duo Bluetooth™ Bookshelf Speakers

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Marley today announces the release of their Get Together Duo bookshelf speakers, an expansion of the popular Get Together line of Bluetooth™ speakers.

A greener alternative to home audio, the Get Together Duo are designed with the iconic look of the Get Together collection using mindfully sourced materials including bamboo and House of Marley's signature REWIND™ fabric crafted from reclaimed organic cotton and hemp.

"Our conscious construction is unique not only to our materials but how we apply them to the product. We use materials for their sustainable properties and their aesthetic quality, but also for their acoustical, mechanical properties as well," explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "The bamboo in the Get Together Duo provides a modern look that's rooted in a highly renewable natural resource. Produced using a carbon positive process, bamboo has a higher compressive strength than wood and a tensile strength that rivals steel. This allows the speakers to be more durable, while also enhancing the warm, rich sound."

The Get Together Duo speaker pair features 20 hours of playtime from the right channel speaker with complete versatility to sync with mobile devices, televisions, laptops or wireless turntables while delivering powerful stereo sound. Each measuring 7.8" tall, 5" wide and 4" deep, the speakers offer a perfect fit from living rooms to home offices as compact, functional statement pieces that sound as good as they look. Pair the Get Together Duo with House of Marley's own Stir it Up Wireless turntable to complete the seamless, natural look of the bamboo collection.

Wireless connectivity between the two speakers provides added functionality from a traditional bookshelf home audio setup. The left mains-powered speaker can remain on the shelf while the right battery powered speaker's portability allows it to accompany you to the other side of the room, house, or even outdoors for an expansive listening experience.

GET TOGETHER DUO PRODUCT FEATURES

Materials: Bamboo and REWIND™ fabric.

20 hour playtime

2 x 3.5" Woofers and 1" Tweeters; 20W

Bluetooth™ 5.0

AUX and Phono input connectivity

USB-C charging

SKU: EM-JA019-SB

MAP: $149.99

Get Together Duo is available now at www.HouseofMarley.com .

About House of Marley:

Since 2010, eco-conscious audio maker House of Marley has combined high-quality materials and innovative design to create state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. Created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet, House of Marley is dedicated to designing a greener alternative to all-plastic audio products by incorporating socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone, recycled plastic bottles, bamboo, and recyclable aluminum. House of Marley continues to support environmental causes through their Project Marley global-giving initiative in connection with non-profit organizations One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation. Project Marley recognizes our respect for Bob Marley, respect for the Earth and respect for each other. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #LiveMarley #ProjectMarley

Media Contact:

Marcy Fitzpatrick

OKAY!!OKAY!!

[email protected]

310.927.8548

SOURCE House of Marley

Related Links

https://www.thehouseofmarley.com

