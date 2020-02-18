House of Marley Introduces Redemption ANC Earbuds As Second Generation Of True Wireless Listening, Marking 10 Years As Sustainably-Minded Audio Maker

SUSTAINABLY-MINDED MATERIALS Integrating active noise cancellation technology with earth-friendly materials, House of Marley is providing the first sustainably-minded ANC true wireless earbuds. Redemption ANC is crafted using highly-renewable bamboo and recycled REGRIND™ silicone from post-consumer waste while the case is designed by combining wood derivatives such as sawdust along with plastic fibers to form a durable, wood fiber composite.

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION

The sound features on the Redemption ANC include a deeper, punchier bass with a warm and rich, natural feel. The passive seal the earbuds provides, combined with leading active noise-canceling technology, ensures unwanted sounds are kept at bay. For a more natural listening experience, simply triple-tap the earbuds to switch into ambient mode to allow for transparent hearing of your surroundings.

COMFORTABLE DESIGN

Building from their first truly wireless earbuds release, Liberate Air, the Redemption ANC offers stable, consistent performance for those looking for active noise cancellation with a customizable stem design for all-day comfort. The weight is balanced between the stem and the body to help anchor and keep the earbud secure in the ear, making them an easy choice for everyday wear from travel to active use.

REDEMPTION ANC PRODUCT FEATURES

Materials: Bamboo, natural REGRIND™ wood fiber composite and REGRIND™ recycled silicone

5-hour battery life, up to 20 hours total with ANC on (even longer with ANC off - up to 7-hour onboard battery life and 28 hours total with case)

Active noise cancellation with ambient mode feature

IPX4 rating for sweat-proof and weather-resistant design.

Four microphone technology with stereo voice clear communications

USB-C quick charge technology (15 minutes = 2 hours playtime)

Touch controls easily play, pause, or change music, take calls and more.

Bluetooth ® 5.0

5.0 SKU: EM-DE021

MAP: $199.99

Redemption ANC is available now on www.HouseofMarley.com , Amazon and select retailers nationwide for $199.99 MAP.

A DECADE OF HOUSE OF MARLEY

Since 2010 House of Marley has carried on the philosophy of Bob Marley, and crafted state of the art audio products made better for the Earth and for music. This year marks Bob Marley's 75th Birthday and to honor its namesake, House of Marley is expanding its commitment to the environment through contributions and activations with non-profit organizations One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation.

The audio maker will be continuing their support of One Tree Planted global reforestation efforts, planting 75,000 trees in Jamaica in honor of Bob Marley's 75th Birthday. This will serve as the first tree planting to take place in Jamaica by the non-profit organization. Increasing their commitment to sustainability, House of Marley is also announcing its 2020 collaboration with Surfrider Foundation, consisting of support for programs dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's oceans, waves, and beaches.

Visit Project Marley to learn more about House of Marley's commitment to environmental causes and contributions to One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation.

About House of Marley:

Since 2010, eco-conscious audio maker House of Marley has combined high-quality materials and innovative design to create state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. Created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet, House of Marley is dedicated to designing a greener alternative to all-plastic audio products by incorporating socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone, recycled plastic bottles, bamboo, and recyclable aluminum. Honoring Bob Marley's 75th Birthday and his commitment to the environment, House of Marley is continuing to support environmental give-back efforts through their Project Marley platform in connection with non-profit organizations One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation. Project Marley recognizes our respect for Bob Marley, respect for the Earth and respect for each other. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley #BobMarley75

