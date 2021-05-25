House Of Marley Launches Newest Active Noise Cancelling Headphones With Positive Vibration XL ANC
The next evolution in the eco-consciously designed Positive Vibration series delivers added features and comfort for an affordable, uninterrupted listening experience.
LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Marley today announces the release of the Positive Vibration XL ANC over-ear wireless headphones, to tune out the world and tune into you. An upgrade to the popular Positive Vibration XL, Positive Vibration XL ANC offers a more premium listening experience featuring active noise cancellation with added comfort and extended battery life.
PREMIUM LISTENING
Positive Vibration XL ANC is equipped with 40mm high-definition drivers and engineered to deliver House of Marley's signature, powerful sound within a comfortable wireless experience. The headphones feature hybrid active noise cancellation through dual sets of integrated microphones to provide uninterrupted listening from external noise. The monitor mode feature is available to let the outside world in and pause listening with the tap of a button to engage with your surroundings.
Offering three times the battery life of its predecessor, Positive Vibration XL ANC provides 26 hours of battery life with ANC on and 35 hours with ANC off, with advanced quick-charge technology. By going longer between charges, you can extend not only playtime, but also product life.
"Our Positive Vibration series of headphones has always been a popular favorite for its quality sound and affordability. By creating the next generation with the Positive Vibration XL ANC, we are upgrading the experience and making active noise cancellation a standard feature," explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "Today's environment often has us working in new spaces, on-the-go outside, and frequently in need of blocking out unwanted noise. The Positive Vibration XL ANC is delivering that listening experience within the under $150USD category."
ECO DESIGN
Designed in House of Marley's signature style using environmentally-conscious materials as a greener alternative to the plastic standard, Positive Vibration XL ANC is uniquely engineered with FSC® certified wood and recyclable aluminum ear cups. REWIND™fabric weaved from recycled materials creates a durable, high quality headband lining and the included AUX and USB-C charging cables are composed of 99% post consumer PE designed to be both sleek and eco-friendly.
CONVENIENCE AND COMFORT
Designed with extended listening in mind, the Positive Vibration XL ANC is crafted with luxe, memory foam ear cushions for maximum comfort and a secure over-eat fit, resulting in instant noise-isolation. The headphones feature an onboard microphone for hands-free calling, voice assistant support, and remote functionality allowing you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach. The foldable design and sustainable stash bag make portability simple and convenient for everyday use.
Positive Vibration XL ANC Key Features (EM-JH151)
- Environmentally conscious materials including FSC®certified wood, REWIND™fabric, recyclable aluminum, stainless steel, REWIND™cables from 99% post consumer PE
- 26 Hours of playtime with ANC on and 35 Hours with ANC off
- 40mm High-definition drivers designed and engineered for powerful sound
- Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation with monitor mode feature
- Ultra comfort memory foam ear cushions
- On-board microphone and controls for hands-free calling and voice command activation
- USB-C charging with quick charge
- Foldable hinge design with sustainable stash bag for portability and convenience
- Braided 1-button mic AUX and USB-C charging cables
Positive Vibration XL ANC is available now at www.HouseofMarley.com for $149.99 MAP.
About House of Marley:
Since 2010, eco-conscious audio maker House of Marley has combined high-quality materials and innovative design to create state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. Created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet, House of Marley is dedicated to designing a greener alternative to all-plastic audio products by incorporating socially responsible materials including FSC®certified wood, signature REWIND™upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™recycled silicone, recycled plastic bottles, bamboo, and recyclable aluminum. House of Marley continues to support environmental causes through their Project Marley global-giving initiative in connection with non-profit organizations One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation. Project Marley recognizes our respect for Bob Marley, respect for the Earth and respect for each other. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #LiveMarley #ProjectMarley
