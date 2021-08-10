House Of Marley Launches Rebel True Wireless Earbuds, In Special Collaboration With Skip Marley

An expansion of House of Marley's TWS collection, the Rebel earbuds provide the freedom you deserve: extended battery life, a stable comfortable fit, leading Bluetooth® and microphone performance, and seamless connectivity.

Rebel is an ideal everyday carry, offering an ergonomic, comfortable fit combined with eight hours of playback and up to 30 hours total with the charging case. The sleek, stem design boasts powerful 10mm drivers within the lightweight earbuds while multiple EQ settings allow for an added bass boost with the tap of a button. Upgraded for an active lifestyle, Rebel features an IPX5 rating for water, sweat, and weather resistance to handle everything from rugged environments to tough workouts.

"House of Marley is different from the competition, it doesn't follow the crowd, and instead finds its own way," says Skip Marley. "It's very important to me that House of Marley use sustainable materials derived from the earth, and this is why I love the Rebel true wireless earbuds. I've been working on a new project and the Rebel have been a huge part of it – helping me to perfect how my new album sounds, and allowing me to be a Rebel with a cause."

The precisely crafted earbuds are 24% smaller than the similarly constructed Redemption ANC for a lighter experience when on the go. With auto play/pause functionality, simply remove an earbud from your ear and your music conveniently pauses. Place the earbud back in the ear, and your music resumes for seamless listening.

Engineered to allow optimal microphone positioning and a more refined performance, Rebel provides echo noise cancellation to remove background noise and improve call quality.

"Audio performance is key to House of Marley's signature sound, but call quality is becoming equally important," explains Josh Poulsen, Director of Product Development at House of Marley. "We have been innovating with both our materials as well as our construction and in doing so we were able to engineer the Rebel with optimal microphone positioning to deliver built-in call noise cancellation, allowing the user to hear and be heard better than before."

A new feature to House of Marley's true wireless collection, the Rebel earbuds deliver a charge using both USB-C and wireless charging technologies. Connect with any USB-C charger or simply drop the Rebel earbuds case on a wireless charger.

Rebel is crafted using House of Marley's signature mindful materials including renewable bamboo, natural wood fiber composite and recycled plastics for a durable, greener alternative to the plastic standard.

REBEL PRODUCT FEATURES

Materials: bamboo, natural wood fiber composite, recycled plastics, 100% recyclable packaging

8 hours on-board battery life / 30+ hours total

Earbud housing touch control

Signature and Bass Boost swappable EQs

Auto play/pause

IPX5 rated water, sweat and weather resistant

Echo noise cancellation for improved call quality

Wireless and USB-C charging

SKU: EM-JE121

MSRP: $129.99

Rebel is now available in black, with cream launching this October, at HouseofMarley.com and Amazon.com.

About House of Marley:

Since 2010, eco-conscious audio maker House of Marley has combined high-quality materials and innovative design to create state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. Created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet, House of Marley is dedicated to designing a greener alternative to all-plastic audio products by incorporating socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone, recycled plastic bottles, bamboo, and recyclable aluminum. House of Marley continues to support environmental causes through their Project Marley global-giving initiative in connection with non-profit organizations One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation. Project Marley recognizes our respect for Bob Marley, respect for the Earth and respect for each other. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #LiveMarley #ProjectMarley

