House Of Marley Named CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree In Sustainability, Eco-design & Smart Energy For Second Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year within the category for sustainability, eco-design, and smart energy, House of Marley was named Honoree, for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada in January. The annual CES Innovation Awards program sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) celebrates outstanding product design and engineering in brand-new consumer technology products across 28 award categories.

Designed as an eco-conscious alternative within the plastic-driven market, House of Marley Liberate Air provides a greener choice within consumer electronics and personal audio using consciously sourced and recycled materials. The first sustainably designed truly wireless earbuds are uniquely constructed using sustainable materials as a method of blending natural elements with technology in a responsible manner while delivering optimal functionality and performance. The bamboo incorporated into the case and earbuds is more durable than standard-use synthetic materials, exhibiting the tensile strength of steel which allows for increased durability while extending the life of the product. The Liberate Air case features an RPET fabric wrap composed of recycled plastic bottles which offers an IPX4 sweatproof functionality, on top of a case body engineered from recycled PP and natural wood fiber (sawdust) composite. Additionally, the earbuds feature bio-based PLA housings alongside partially recycled plastic, providing a sustainable sound experience without sacrificing quality.

The sustainable design isn't just for show. Liberate Air delivers premium performance alongside key truly wireless features including Bluetooth 5.0 technology, USB-C charging, convenient tap control functionality with Siri/Google Assistant and a 9-hour on-board battery life, some of the longest on the market.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Consumer Electronic Show for our continued efforts to develop and design products that are more sustainable and environmentally responsible within our industry" explains Mario Lasen, House of Marley Vice President. "It is important to understand and acknowledge that every industry and market has the ability to adopt more eco-conscious methods and practices. In the case of House of Marley, we are committed to continuous sustainable innovation, finding new ways to develop audio products by exploring alternative materials, packaging, production methods and recycling programs in hopes to encourage growth alongside other members of the CTA."

The consciously sourced materials used in the design and craftsmanship of the Liberate Air reflect the mission of House of Marley as the first audio brand to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation. As part of their environmental give-back platform, Project Marley, House of Marley has contributed to the planting of over 191,000 trees in partnership with non-profit organization One Tree Planted.

House of Marley's eco-conscious identity was created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet. House of Marley is the first audio brand to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation. By combining high-quality materials and innovative design, the eco-conscious audio maker creates state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. House of Marley products are sustainably crafted from socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone and plastics, bamboo, sustainably harvested cork, and recyclable packaging. House of Marley products contribute to the planting of trees worldwide to support the global reforestation efforts of non-profit organization One Tree Planted. Sustainable sound. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley.

