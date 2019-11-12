House of Marley Positive Vibration Headphone Series Gets Premium Update

As part of the Positive Vibration series, Positive Vibration XL similarly incorporates House of Marley's mindfully sourced materials, reinforcing innovation through sustainability. FSC® certified woods including sapele, maple and beech are integrated into the earcups while the headband is lined with REWIND™ fabric, consciously designed using a signature blend of organic cotton, reclaimed hemp and recycled plastic bottles. The headphone's modern and cleaner frame extends to the backing of the foam earcups for a sustainable construction built to last longer and avoid excessive use of virgin plastics.

"Giving the Positive Vibration 2 Wireless a sleek facelift and feature improvements we have been able to offer a more premium listening experience within a distinctive design for those looking to make the most of their money within the USD100 over-ear headphone category - and we're doing it with responsibly sourced materials," explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "Our sustainably-minded customers have made the PV series a fan favorite for its stylish design, comfort, value, and portability. We are excited to offer a step up in the collection with the XL edition."

PREMIUM AFFORDABILITY

Featuring crisp, 40mm dynamic drivers, soft ear cushions, and precision sound, the sleek design and accessible price point make the wireless Positive Vibration XL an ideal wireless companion. As an over-ear headphone, the slimmer, form fitting earcups of the Positive Vibration XL offer a noise isolating design for a more precise listening experience and crisp sound.

Positive Vibration XL delivers twice the battery life of its predecessor, the Positive Vibration 2 Wireless, with up to 24 hours of playtime and quick charging USB-C technology delivering 4 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes, taking only 2 hours for a full charge.

COMFORTABLE, CONVENIENT

Compared to others in the series, Positive Vibration XL features upgraded padding in both the soft comfort foam earcups and fabric headband offering a more comfortable fit for everyday use. The lightweight, sustainable construction and foldable design deliver convenient portability for travel or on-the-go commuting.

With easy to use on-ear controls, Positive Vibration XL features an onboard microphone for hands-free calling and voice command activation with the latest Bluetooth® 5.0 wireless technology. Three-button remote functionality allows you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach while the optional custom braided aux cable offers a wired connection whenever you need to plug in, ensuring convenience is always at your fingertips.

Positive Vibration XL is available now in black, copper and navy colorways at www.HouseofMarley.com and Amazon for $99.99 MAP.

Positive Vibration XL Product Features (EM-JH141)

Materials / The Positive Vibration XL wireless headphone is crafted from FSC® certified wood, premium REWIND™ fabric, stainless steel, and recyclable aluminum,– embrace your natural style with Marley's message of craftsmanship and sustainability.

The Positive Vibration XL wireless headphone is crafted from FSC® certified wood, premium REWIND™ fabric, stainless steel, and recyclable aluminum,– embrace your natural style with Marley's message of craftsmanship and sustainability. 24 -Hour Battery Life / Positive Vibration XL is powered by an internal 24-hour lithium polymer battery, Going longer between charges extends not only playtime, but product life as well. Enjoy more music and a better wireless experience.

Positive Vibration XL is powered by an internal 24-hour lithium polymer battery, Going longer between charges extends not only playtime, but product life as well. Enjoy more music and a better wireless experience. 40mm Hi Definition Drivers / Positive Vibration XL wireless headphone features 40mm hi-definition drivers that can pump your music as expected from the House of Marley.

Positive Vibration XL wireless headphone features 40mm hi-definition drivers that can pump your music as expected from the House of Marley. Soft Comfort Foam Ear Cushions / Soft foam ear cushions were incorporated into the Positive Vibration XL design with premium comfort during extended playtime in mind. Relax into the music or stay focused with soft foam that won't distract from your listening experience.

Soft foam ear cushions were incorporated into the Positive Vibration XL design with premium comfort during extended playtime in mind. Relax into the music or stay focused with soft foam that won't distract from your listening experience. Onboard Mic & Remote Functionality / The Positive Vibration XL features an onboard microphone for hands-free calling and voice command activation. Remote functionality allows you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach.

The Positive Vibration XL features an onboard microphone for hands-free calling and voice command activation. Remote functionality allows you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach. Quick Charge / Charge time is kept to a minimum, with 10 minutes delivering 4 hours of playtime and just 2 hours for a full charge.

About House of Marley:

House of Marley's eco-conscious identity was created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet. House of Marley is the first audio brand to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation. By combining high-quality materials and innovative design, the eco-conscious audio maker creates state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. House of Marley products are sustainably crafted from socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone and plastics, bamboo, sustainably harvested cork, and recyclable packaging. House of Marley products contribute to the planting of trees worldwide to support the global reforestation efforts of non-profit organization One Tree Planted. Sustainable sound. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley.

Media Contacts:

Marcy Fitzpatrick

OKAY!!OKAY!!

press@thehouseofmarley.com

310.927.8548

Miki Barr

House of Marley

CE Marketing Director

miki.barr@fkabrands.com

248.863.3000

SOURCE House of Marley

Related Links

https://www.thehouseofmarley.com

