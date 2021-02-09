House of Rohl Showcases Industry Innovation and Exquisite Design at KBIS 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Rohl® celebrates a new year by unveiling additions to its product portfolio and a new partnership at the virtual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) Feb. 9-12, featuring the latest innovations through its dedication to global design and time-honored craft from the brand's portfolio: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®.

In a first of its kind for the brand, House of Rohl introduces a collaboration between Victoria + Albert® and Wallpaper*, enhancing Victoria + Albert's RAL color service with three new unique palettes that add joy and calm to inner sanctums for Victoria + Albert's bathtubs and sinks. Compiled with inspiration from the current refocus on the home and desire for exploration and retreat, the color scales represent different moods: Wavelengths, which looks to deep, inky oceans, offering a tranquil spectrum inspired by Atlantic waters; Dune Retreat, a warm, contemplative and escapist palette reminiscent of shifting sands of the desert and natural minerals; and Light Industrielle, a minimalist range that is elegantly utilitarian, with a monochromatic understatement that is accented with subtle grey and orange.

This venture speaks to how the partnership expands the customer's personalization journey, with an array of color and designs meant to bring a spa-like retreat experience into the home.

"The integration of timeless design, inspired by stories of imagination and place, function and unparalleled craft in our latest collections represent House of Rohl's continued commitment to providing customers with designs that boast modern innovation, inspiration and unique style," notes Director of Marketing and Innovation, Kavita Khatri. "Our new partnership with Wallpaper* is additional evidence of that," she adds. "The newest product offerings represent our customers' desires in a post-pandemic world, as they look to make their home an elegant retreat and a continued extension of their self-expression and personality."

House of Rohl further enhances its product portfolio by introducing the latest trends in personalization and exquisite design.

Celebrating the brand's 25 years of modern design, technical ingenuity, and state-of-the-art functionality, Riobel® introduces the Reflet™ Bath Collection. A culmination of unique ingenuity and the natural force and beauty of water, the line combines poetic textures and minimalist design to capture light and movement of water. Inclusive of faucets and accessories, the complete bath collection honors nature's most essential element that sustains life and stirs imaginations, full of power and beauty. In addition, representing the core of the brand and what it stands for, Riobel is proud to introduce touchless technology to its Azure and Trattoria Kitchen Faucets.

To fulfill the desires of our discerning customers, Perrin & Rowe® has extended its transitional Armstrong™ Kitchen Collection to include a range of accessories including a pot filler, soap dispenser, filter faucets and a new Pull-Down U-Spout kitchen faucet option, all which come in unique finishes, including Perrin & Rowe's timeless Satin English Gold finish.

Furthermore, ROHL® expands its award-winning Eclissi™ design into the kitchen with the Eclissi™ Kitchen Collection. Italian for eclipse, the collection boasts a modernist feel of simplicity that belies its true beauty. Each circle-shaped handle contains a smaller, inner circle, mirroring the meeting of the two luminaries. Taking a bespoke approach, there are numerous unique handle and spout finish combinations, as well as two spout designs to make the design your own. Like their celestial inspirations, Eclissi shines beautifully in any space or style of kitchen décor.

Taking cues from exotic locations and imaginative stories, House of Rohl introduces a new collection for the kitchen and bath that supports our customers' needs to escape from the everyday.

With the beauty of the tropics in mind, ROHL® unveils The Tenerife™ Collection for the kitchen and bath. Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, is host to the majority of exotic, native palms. The Tenerife™ Collection captures the natural beauty of the islands in a physical form, with embossing that echoes the intricate patterns found on palm tree trunks. The fine crosshatching that adorns the handles and base, mirrors the lush diamond shape on the palm's trunk and circular accents on the spout complement the striking effect. The collection includes multiple finishes, including a brand-new Antique Gold finish.

House of Rohl continues to showcase its commitment to innovation with a new personalization option from Shaws®.

Producing timeless, iconic, fireclay products since 1897, Shaws® introduces The Gallery by Shaws, providing beautiful design options for Shaker and Lancaster apron-front sinks that will enhance kitchen décors of all kinds. Imagery is fired into the sinks in specially designed kilns and glazed to smooth perfection. The fireclay sinks are embellished with graphic elements, including natural flora, organic lines, patinas and metallics. All are statement-making styles that give kitchens a fresh perspective.

For more information, consumers can discover the latest decorative plumbing innovations and offerings from the House of Rohl portfolio of brands at houseofrohl.com. For press information, please visit houseofrohl.com/press-room.

About House of Rohl.

The House of Rohl is a portfolio of luxury decorative plumbing brands curated from around the world: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®. Each has a unique story that connects craft, place of origin and specialized techniques that deliver timeless design. Together they bring a richness of heritage, innovation and design to your kitchen and bath. The House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of the Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s Global Plumbing Group (NYSE: FBHS).

Reference: Wallpaper* is a global design destination, championing the best in architecture, interiors, fashion and art. Wallpaper* is both a print and online publisher. For more information, visit www.wallpaper.com.

