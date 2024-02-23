House of Rohl® Welcomes New Brands and Expands Luxury Offerings for Endless Design Possibilities at KBIS 2024

New brand introductions and latest launches reinforce the House of Rohl brand commitment to artistry, curation and a life well-crafted

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year at KBIS, House of Rohl® is excited to announce the expansion of its brand portfolio and the debut of new luxury plumbing collections that seamlessly blend richness, heritage and design.

House of Rohl proudly welcomes the recently acquired brands Emtek® and Schaub, leaders in personalized hardware for cabinets and doors, into its portfolio. Emtek, an innovator in premium residential door and cabinet hardware, is assembled to order in Los Angeles, providing customers with endless opportunities to customize the products for every project. Schaub cabinet hardware is created with passion and expert craftsmanship – every piece is rich in design details that will make a home truly stand apart. Bringing these brands into the family enables House of Rohl to expand its position as a trailblazer in luxury plumbing in the kitchen and bath and helps deliver on the vision of becoming the leader in luxury décor throughout the home. This is the New House of Rohl.

The integration of Emtek and Schaub is not the only news from House of Rohl. New, exquisitely crafted kitchen and bath collections that bring to life artistry, provenance and passion will be displayed at KBIS as well. The latest offerings empower homeowners to curate a luxurious living space with the brands within House of Rohl: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®.

"House of Rohl is all about elevated design and showcasing how homeowners and designers can move throughout our portfolio to curate the kitchen, bath and ultimately whole home of their dreams," said Rachel Roberts, Vice President of Luxury Marketing at House of Rohl. "Our latest products and collections deliver on the consumer need for quality performance and craftsmanship, while highlighting our evolution into a portfolio of luxury décor brands."

THE HOUSE OF ROHL BATHROOM EXPERIENCE

ROHL introduces a new bathroom collection inspired by the haute couture runways of Milan and Paris – the ROHL Modelle™ Collection by House of Rohl. Haute couture is fashion elevated into art and requires fine attention to detail and material purity. Famed furniture and interior designer Xander Noori designed the Modelle Collection with the same exactitude, originality and artistry. Modelle brings heightened beauty to the bath that, just like couture, is always in style. The collection is available in a full bath suite in antique gold, polished chrome, unlacquered brass, satin nickel and matte black.

Victoria + Albert brings to life three new color palettes inspired by culinary flavors of a tasting menu in partnership with Food & Wine: Victoria + Albert Cravings from Food & Wine by House of Rohl. These palettes take their cue from culinary tastes and heightens them with light and softness and depth and dimension to translate into a menu of irresistible shades. Course I awakens the palette and consists of flavorful colors of bright oranges and lively yellows, fresh garden greens and olive shades, soft creams, rosé and ruby-red wines; Course II invokes the main course and dips deeper into full-bodied shades, such as cabernet, the verdant freshness of leafy greens, the glow of honey and rustic orange, and the smoothness of cream; Course III ranges from dark and rich to sweet pastels to bring to life desserts and after-dinner drinks. These colors can be applied to all Victoria + Albert freestanding bathtubs and vessel sinks and provide design inspiration for all elements of the bathroom.

Also new this year from Victoria + Albert is the Seros™ Collection by House of Rohl, which highlights the ongoing trend of spa-like bathrooms. In the same way rivers carve curves and waves into canyons and rocks, Seros captures the rippling motion of water in sculpted form. Its oval silhouette is surrounded by the flowing lines and contours of currents for an organic shape that encapsulates the fluid expression of water. Seros is designed to enhance the serenity of a bath and calm the mind and body in a lush, spa-like experience. This collection includes freestanding tubs and vessel sinks in different sizes, all available in RAL colors.

Victoria + Albert reaffirms the brand's leadership in the bath space with the Luminaries™ Collection by House of Rohl. This palette of three metallic, shimmering shades can be applied to freestanding bathtubs and vessel sinks: Shimmering Sand; Sparkling Champagne; and Stardust. They elevate the bath to a new level of luxury through eye-catching tones that play with their environment.

The Riobel Arca™ Collection by House of Rohl pays homage to the unmistakable and elemental form of the arch, while being inspired by the innovative aqueducts of classical Rome. The Arca Collection captures the beauty of the arch in line and curve – the spout follows a clean, rounded geometry, while nuanced, two-step details on the handles and base create a solid foundation. Arca embodies symmetry that is effortless, exquisite and always relevant. The collection is available in a full bath suite in a handful of finishes to fit any aesthetic.

THE HOUSE OF ROHL KITCHEN EXPERIENCE

New to the kitchen is the ROHL Apothecary™ Collection by House of Rohl, an extension of the popular award-winning bathroom collection. It draws its inspiration from the beautiful shapes of old apothecary bottles that are now sought-after collectibles. Designer Xander Noori looked to the past for inspiration and brought it into the present with unique chamfered details, beveled edges and balanced arcs, resulting in a silhouette of contoured elegance and nuanced simplicity. Apothecary adds an element of nostalgia and warmth to any space for an enduring design that's eminently collectable in and of itself.

The Perrin & Rowe Southbank™ Collection by House of Rohl takes its name from the vibrant neighborhood of London where Mid-century architecture predominates. Past and present merge harmoniously here, just as they do in the Southbank Collection. Flourishes of curves and contours enhance its elegant, classic design. The straight lines of the handles and rounded detailing echo elements characteristic of Mid-century furniture. Yet, the collection stands apart from its inspiration to create its own rich aesthetic and flow – arresting, rhythmic and refined.

Symmetry and asymmetry come together in the Riobel Lateral™ Collection by House of Rohl to create a fresh, warmly minimalist balance. The design decision to offset the lever and place it on the edge transforms proportion and perspective, which is further complemented by other design elements such as the rounded arc of the spout and high base. The collection answers the call for effortless, unique style.

Throughout House of Rohl's booth (N2627), attendees will see the new bath and kitchen collections on display with complementary hardware from the newly integrated Emtek and Schaub brands. An example worth noting is the Emtek Select Collection featured in the Emtek vignette. This collection provides a higher level of hardware customization, allowing homeowners and designers to mix finishes, textures and styles with ease. Make a design impact with extended sizes that offer a sleek and contemporary look, and their elongated shape benefits both design and function.

Within Emtek's standalone booth (N2005), discover more innovative product lines and introductions such as the new product visualizer. This tool allows web users to create mixed finish and mixed style levers and knobs for their passage and privacy products, bringing a whole new level of customization with no additional upcharge or lead time. Other standout products on display include the Hercules Entry Sets, Oval Stretto interior locksets, Select Cabinet Collection Expansions and more.

For additional information, consumers and designers can discover the latest luxury offerings from the House of Rohl portfolio of brands at houseofrohl.com, emtek.com and schaubandcompany.com. For press information, please visit houseofrohl.com/press-room.

About House of Rohl®

House of Rohl® is a portfolio of seven luxury décor brands curated from around the world allowing you to tell your own story of a life well-crafted: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert®, ROHL®, Emtek® and Schaub. Each has a unique story that connects craft, provenance and passion that delivers timeless design. Together they bring a richness of heritage and design to your kitchen, bath and whole home. House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN).

About Emtek

Door and cabinet hardware is more than just a way to open, close, and secure a space. Since 1981, Emtek has asserted its integral role in the design process and acted as an extension of your personal style. With cutting-edge designs, a variety of finishes and styles, and fine craftsmanship, Emtek stays ahead of the curve with its finger on the pulse of the market. Assembled to order in Los Angeles, Emtek provides customers with endless opportunities to customize the products to fit every home improvement or renovation project. Emtek is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN).

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE House of Rohl