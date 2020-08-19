House of Rose Professional Announces 101 Best Global Companies For Women In Leadership Index To Advance Global Gender Diversity

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced the 2020 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for Women in Leadership Index as the first step in Mission 2029 – HORP's global initiative to quintuple the number of Female CEOs and double the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies* by 2029.

The 2020 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for Women in leadership Index was compiled via an extensive assessment between April to July 2020 of over 10000 C- suite executives on Company boards and management teams of the world's 500 largest companies in 2019. An initial listing of the Companies can be viewed at www.houseofroseprofessional.com .

The findings from the study itself and learnings and best practices on women in leadership and broader diversity & inclusion from the 2020 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for Women in leadership Index will be showcased at the 2020 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit on Nov 11 & 12, 2020, inspiring many more to the positive global impact of gender diversity & inclusion (and broader diversity & inclusion) on business. An update on MISSION 2029 strategies will also be shared at this virtual summit where the global advisory council for Mission 2029 – (a team of over 20 highly successful international executives) will serve as global hosts and mentors for the summit. Over 1000 leaders are expected to join the summit virtually from around the world. The 101 Best Companies will also be highlighted at other Editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® around the year.

Bob McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs, former Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and member of the Mission 2029 Global Advisory Council commented, "This is an important development in the mission for global gender diversity & inclusion at the very highest levels of leadership. The 2020 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for Women in Leadership Index provides an objective definition of the Companies leading on gender diversity at the top. The world's 500 largest Companies* generate $32.7 trillion in revenues and employ 69.3 million people and control one-third of the world's GDP. We believe that by accelerating gender diversity at these 500 companies first through MISSION 2029 we can change the trajectory of global business for the better and influence a more sustainable, better world."

Currently, under 3% of the world's 500 largest Companies are run by female CEOs. Yet research shows that gender diverse Companies are financially more successful, more attractive as employers and to customers, gender diverse teams perform better than non-gender diverse teams and that gender diversity helps compliance, positive reputation and leadership decision making. Having over 70 Female CEOs amongst the Top 500 CEOs globally by 2029 and more male (champions for diversity) CEOs will help develop better diversity, leadership, business and a better world.

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" "The Break the ceiling touch the sky 101 Best Companies for women in leadership Index is based on fact and numbers. What the world's largest Companies are actually doing today in terms of female executives on their Boards and their management teams, not on perception or what they will do tomorrow. We will repeat the Index annually. While we congratulate the 2020 101 Best Companies, we wish to encourage the efforts of thousands of other companies beyond these leading 101, who are also pursuing greater gender diversity focusing on specific goals and actions. We are here to help."

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health shared, "I'm proud of the role so many talented women leaders are playing to help businesses get back to growth despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, we see it every day in the more than 2200 Kroger Health pharmacies and 220 clinics across the USA. We are proud to once again champion the cause at the 2020 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky."

Commented Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America, "Diversity and inclusion are critical to our business success. Bureau Veritas is committed to gender equality and recognizes the important contributions that diversity creates and how it positively impacts our business and generates innovation. We are delighted to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® in the USA and Mission 2029."

Commented Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo Plc, "The future is female. Research is indicating that women drive 70-80% of all consumer purchasing, through a combination of their buying power and influence. Given this reality, it is imperative we have more gender balanced leadership at the very top of organizations. At Diageo we believe that the fastest way to greater diversity at the top is to actively support greater opportunity for women to learn, grow and lead."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding, "Diversity equals better business. More women at the top is a proven business builder so the time for analysis and reflection is over!! At Fine Hygienic Holding we have proven just that by getting to 30 percent of women on our executive team and seeing the corresponding jump in business result (+82 PERCENT increase in profit in 2019). Diversity is having a transformational impact on our relationships with customers and our business. We are delighted to continue our pioneering partnership with Break the ceiling touch the sky in the Middle East and I am personally delighted to be supporting Mission 2029 as a member of the Global Advisory Council."

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled well over 10000 women leaders (and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) to greater success via its Break the ceiling touch the sky® brand.

Anthony A. Rose, concluded; "House of Rose Professional looks forward to partnering with and serving many more organizations as they aspire to accelerate their journey to success powered by diversity & inclusion globally. We encourage organizations to join the MISSION 2029, leverage our resources in the Talent, Training and Transformation areas and also to register for the 2020 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, and learn and share alongside the world's best on Nov 11 & 12, 2020."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. offers services in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International® - the executive search vertical focused on C-Suite leaders and diversity talent) ; Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women and customized in house training for organizations year-round) and Transformation (CEOSmith® - the executive coaching, mentoring and business advisory services for the C-Suite).

Companies that wish to join Mission 2029, or sponsor/ register their teams for the 2020 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® can register at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

*Notes: For the 2020 Break the ceiling touch the sky 101 Best Companies for women in leadership Index, the 500 Largest Companies reviewed were the 2019 Fortune Global 500. Best efforts have been made to capture the data and numbers related to the boards and management teams where they are publicly available on the Companies official websites and other credible published data.

Media Inquiries:

Anthony A. Rose at [email protected]



SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.