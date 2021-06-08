House of Saka Announces Release of Saka Spark 'Mimosa'

"Saka Spark Mimosa marks the next evolution in cannabis beverages," explains Tracey Mason, Co-founder & CEO. Tweet this

Available in single serve, 187ml (6 ounce) champagne bottles with a micro-dose of 5mgs of full-spectrum THC per bottle , Saka Spark Mimosa delivers all the flavor and celebration of a traditional Mimosa, without the negative health effects and excessive calories of alcohol.

"Saka Spark Mimosa marks the next evolution in cannabis beverages," explains Tracey Mason, Co-founder & CEO. "Offering enhanced bioavailability, a unique, strain-specific full spectrum experience and unparalleled flavor, House of Saka continues to set the standard for quality and true innovation in the infused beverage sector."

Saka Spark Mimosa is available for pre-order now on houseofsaka.com with plans to release the week of June 7, just in time for summer imbibing and then can be found wherever House of Saka Vinfusions™ are sold.

About House of Saka, Inc:

Based in Napa Valley, California, House of Saka creates infused luxury products targeting the emerging female consumer. Their portfolio includes House of Saka Vinfusions - the only, alcohol-free, cannabis infused wines from Napa Valley and a pending line of infused beauty and wellness products under the banner House of Saka Beauty. The LGBTQ-founded company boasts a powerful female leadership team guided by an all-female advisory board with more than 100 years of collective experience in wine, cannabis and luxury branding. For more information, please visit houseofsaka.com or follow us on social media @InfusedSaka.

