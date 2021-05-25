House of Saka, Inc. Taps Aaron Silverstein for VP of Production and Business Development

Silverstein is one of the world's leading experts on cannabis-infused wine and is considered an authority on non-alcoholic wine and cannabis-infused beverages. With a degree in Enology and Viticulture from Cornell University in New York, he has worked for multiple years as a winemaker, producing traditional wines in Europe and the United States.

Prior to joining House of Saka, Silverstein was the Managing Director at non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer BevZero, where he led the development, manufacture, and commercialization of more than twenty different cannabinoid-infused wines.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Aaron to the House of Saka team," says House of Saka, Inc. CEO, Tracey Mason. "As an authority on alcohol-removed wine, Aaron makes another great addition to our team of world-class beverage professionals."

Aaron serves on the Board of the Cannabis Beverage Association and, in 2020, was named by Benzinga as one of the most pivotal players in the cannabis and hemp-infused beverage sector. In his new role, Silverstein will be responsible for driving new strategic business partnerships and revenue sources, bringing the luxury experience of House of Saka to consumers wherever cannabis is legal.

About House of Saka, Inc:

Based in Napa Valley, California, the House of Saka creates and manufactures infused luxury products targeting the female consumer. Their portfolio includes the Napa Valley, alcohol-free luxury infused beverages, Saka Vinfusions™, and a pending line of infused beauty and wellness products under the banner House of Saka Beauty. The company boasts an all-female leadership team guided by an all-female advisory board with more than 100 years of collective experience in wine, cannabis and luxury branding. For more information, please visit houseofsaka.com or follow us on social media @InfusedSaka and @InfusedLuxury.

SOURCE House of Saka, Inc.

