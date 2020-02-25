House of Somrus Names New Head of Global Business

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Somrus, the world's fastest-growing line of liqueurs inspired by India, has named Guy May as head of global business, with the responsibility to drive the company's strategic expansion into international and duty-free markets.

Established in 2014, the company created the world's first line of India-inspired liqueurs called Somrus, which means "Nectar of the Gods" in Sanskrit. The owners, being of Indian heritage, have a strong desire to share the best tastes, flavors, and aromas of the Indian subcontinent with consumers around the globe.

May joined House of Somrus in December from leading U.S. spirits supplier Sazerac Company, Inc., for which he served as Global Sales Director, as well as a Board Member for both Hi-Spirits, LTD (UK) and Southtrade International PTY (AUS). In those roles, May was responsible for the international expansion of brands, including Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, and Southern Comfort.

Prior to his tenure at Sazerac, May worked for Constellation Brands, in a global role in charge of export spirits sales, growing the international footprint of brands including SVEDKA vodka, EFFEN vodka, and Black Velvet Canadian whiskies.

Somrus CEO and founder Mr. Pankaj K. ("PK") Garg said, "In just five years of our existence as a brand, we have sold thousands of 9L cases in just a few U.S. states, and the time is ripe for us to scale up nationally, as well as take the brand global. We are gratified to have attracted a talent like Guy to join our already strong team. Guy brings tremendous insight from his decades of growing marquee global brands, as well as the passion and expertise to help set up our global operations. The entire Somrus Board is excited to welcome Guy into our fold."

May added, "The things that most attracted me to join the company are the opportunity to build a next-generation global brand with an eye on India, the strong backing of the Cleveland Avenue food and drink incubator led by Don Thompson, and the innovation pipeline that awaits." A Minnesota native, May holds a bachelor's degree from DePaul University and completed Executive Education at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

About The House of Somrus

The American-owned House of Somrus is based in Burr Ridge, IL. Established in 2014, the company created the world's first line of India-inspired liqueurs called Somrus, "Nectar of the Gods" in Sanskrit. The owners, being of Indian heritage, want to share the best tastes, flavors, and aromas of the Indian subcontinent with consumers around the globe. This has so far resulted in Somrus Chai and Somrus Mango, the fastest-growing India-inspired line of liqueurs in the world, as well as the world's most awarded cream liqueurs. Somrus is produced with all-natural flavors, contains no preservatives, and is gluten-free. For more information, visit somrus.com, @enjoysomrus on Twitter and Instagram, EnjoySomrus on Facebook or on YouTube.

Somrus Chai and Mango / 6 750mLs per case (4.5L cases)

ABV 13.5%; SRP: $24.99 /750ml

/750ml

Available in 22 states; please visit somrus.com for a current list of distributors as well as a complete media kit including downloadable images

Taste More Out of Life™ Responsibly.

Produced in the USA by SomPriya Fine Spirits, LLC, Pewaukee, WI

