"House of War" Live Event & Podcast Series by Daniel Sadan Debuts This Week

Exploring radical Islamism, and the dangerous impact of the Muslim Brotherhood on the West.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Sadan, an American businessman and Executive Producer is excited to announce the launch of House of War, a new live event and podcast series addressing the global threat posed by the Muslim Brotherhood's imperialist ideology. The series explores the meaning of "Dar al-Harb" (House of War), which the Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda use to define territories outside Islamic rule as battlegrounds for future conquest.

The podcast and event series will feature leading experts in counterterrorism and geopolitics, offering an in-depth analysis of how radical Islamism infiltrates Western societies. The focus spans countries like the United States, Canada, the UK, and Australia, where extremist ideologies have penetrated political institutions and shaped policies.

Key Events and Guests

The series debuted with a live broadcast on August 18, 2024, titled "UK Radical Islamism: The Muslim Brotherhood and the UK's Obsession with Israel." Guests included Khaled Hassan and Dr. Mordechai Kedar, who discussed the Brotherhood's ties to Western leaders and the dangerous alliance between radical Islamism, Marxism, and antisemitism.

Upcoming events will feature guests like Alan Shatter, Ireland's former Minister for Defence, as well as Minister for Justice and Equality, who will discuss Europe's challenges in countering Islamist extremism.

Broadcast & Engagement Opportunities

House of War airs live on Sundays at 1 PM EST across major platforms starting in late October 2024, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Each event includes live Q&A sessions, fostering real-time interaction with the audience. Episodes will also be available on-demand as podcasts.

Daniel Sadan emphasizes the global nature of the threat: "Radical Islamism isn't just a regional issue—it's a worldwide problem. Through House of War, we provide a platform for critical conversations and practical solutions."

