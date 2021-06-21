HOUSE of WARIS Launches Certified Elephant-Friendly Black Tea With Elephant Family's Coexistence Exhibition in The Royal Parks of London

With a target of raising £1 million through sales of the tea, HOUSE of WARIS invites tea drinkers to be part of a movement that protects India's wild elephants, the indigenous communities living alongside them, and the workers that grow the tea. "We need one million tea drinkers to be environmental crusaders from the comfort of their own kitchens. HOUSE of WARIS' Certified Elephant Friendly Classic Black Tea is the manifestation of decades-long conservation efforts—aligning the needs of the consumer with that of the endangered elephant, the forgotten and often mistreated indigenous communities that live amongst them, the tea plantation workers, and the soil that grows the tea. This is what CoExistence can look like. The little choices we make every day can have the biggest impact," said founder Waris Ahluwalia.

Available for pre-order in June, the release coincides with Elephant Family's CoExistence exhibition, a public art installation that will be on display from June 14 to July 23 in London's Royal Parks. A herd of life-size elephants will transform the city's Royal Parks into the Nigiri Hills and trigger a moment of reflection and empathy for India's wild elephants that now live in human dominated spaces. CoExistence also aligns with the UN Convention on Biological Diversity and the UN Climate Change Conference, to highlight biodiversity loss and climate change.

